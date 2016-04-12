A Stunning Residential Apartment In Surat, India

In the current world of design and architecture, there are two styles, modern and contemporary, that take precedence over the rest. These styles have a few similar elements but there are certain aspects that make them distinct. InceptDesign Services, an architectural firm in Surat, India, took elements from both these styles and incorporated them into this stunning residential apartment. The clean and simple lines of modern design play beautifully with the bold and attractive modern décor. A modern color palette is enhanced with the addition of contemporary-style furnishing and décor accessories. The symmetry present in the interiors of this apartment give the space a visually appealing and elegant look.

Today on homify 360, we take a virtual stroll through this stunning residential apartment and immerse ourselves in its gorgeous décor.