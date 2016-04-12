A Stunning Residential Apartment In Surat, India

In the current world of design and architecture, there are two styles, modern and contemporary, that take precedence over the rest. These styles have a few similar elements but there are certain aspects that make them distinct. InceptDesign Services, an architectural firm in Surat, India, took elements from both these styles and incorporated them into this stunning residential apartment. The clean and simple lines of modern design play beautifully with the bold and attractive modern décor. A modern color palette is enhanced with the addition of contemporary-style furnishing and décor accessories. The symmetry present in the interiors of this apartment give the space a visually appealing and elegant look.
In the master bedroom, the interiors are more relaxing and have a feeling of serenity. The designer has decorated the wall with an array of pictures and enhanced the contemporary style of the room with an exquisite silver wall lamp. Earth tones cover the bedroom for a warm and comfortable look.
The children’s bedroom is a picture perfect sight. Reminiscent of a princess’ quarters, this bedroom is designed with a fairy-tale and princess theme. A subtle pink décor dominates the entirety of this bedroom. The designer has accentuated the theme by adding a gorgeous castle wall decal above the head rest. A stunning flowery chandelier rests on the ceiling, illuminating the room with a radiant glow.
The clean lines and neutral color palette of modern style blend beautifully with the uniquely formed décor accessories of contemporary style. Shades of brown and beige cover the interiors of the bedroom, giving the space an elegant and regal look. Wooden panels dominate the flooring and the walls of the bedroom for a more luxurious feel.
Opulent and minimal – these are the words to describe the interiors of the bathroom. A single vanity set surrounded by panelled walls sits in the corner of the bathroom. The golden brown tones of the bathroom are highlighted with the warm yellow lights on the ceiling. A deep brown wash basin sits atop a pearl white counter, enhancing its contrasting look.
The glass step-in shower in this opulent bathroom marks the end of this tour. The interiors of this bathroom are simple, clean, and earth-toned. A large glass shower takes the space in the corner, accentuating the luxurious element of the bathroom. The beautiful combination of wood and marble enhance the contemporary style of this bathroom.
The unique décor and the use of minimalism in this apartment gives the space a rather distinct style and makes it aesthetically pleasing.