A Mumbai home exploding with style.

Today on homify 360, we’re going to explore the interiors of a beautiful contemporary duplex apartment in Mumbai, India. The brain child of Aum Architects, an architectural firm in Mumbai, this duplex apartment features a dynamic look with borrowed bits and pieces from various styles and eras. Understated but significant, this duplex apartment is nothing short of luxurious and elegant. Designed in neutral tones with bold elements, the interiors of this apartment revel in contemporary style. The open floor plan of this apartment gives it a spacious feel, making it comfortably livable and simultaneously airy. The designer has also showcased individuality and personal style in the furnishings and deco of the house. Simple shapes, bold elements, and basic forms define the style of this gorgeous duplex apartment.
Unlike its contemporary counterparts, this apartment takes a different road with its distinct style. Are you ready to find out what makes this duplex apartment so irresistible?
The first thing you notice about the apartment is the distinct open floor plan its designed in. Bold panels across the walls and ceiling stand out against the neutral background of the living room. The designer has furnished the space with clean lined furniture in subtle shades but enhanced the contemporary style of the living room with vibrant wall art. The living room and the dining room seamlessly flow into each other, without making the combination seem too abrupt.
As you walk up the glass stairways, you step into the lounge area of the duplex apartment. Neutral backgrounds, uniquely formed chairs, and bursts of color give this space a rather artistic look. The designer has combined earth tones like brown and beige with vibrant tones of the rainbow to create something distinct and beautiful.
The kitchen area is also designed with an open floor plan and flows effortlessly from the living room of the duplex apartment. Designed in subtle tones, the neutral background of the kitchen brings out the unique style of the furniture around it. The contrasting color palette makes this space a visual treat!
Check out these kitchen designs and get inspired!
Elegant and glamorous– these are the words to describe the interiors of the bedroom. The contrast between the shiny black flooring and the stark ceiling make this bedroom aesthetically appealing and unique. A large leather panelled media cabinet takes center stage in the bedroom. A black walk-in closet is placed on the side of the bedroom, giving the bedroom a more luxurious feel.
Nothing says luxury like a glass walled balcony with an incredible view of the bustling city that’s Mumbai. While the interiors of the house are designed with a contemporary style, the designer has added a rustic touch to the balcony with the intricately designed coffee table and chairs. Simple but exquisite, this balcony is what dreams are made of. Revelling in opulence and style, this duplex apartment in Mumbai is sure to make you want your dream house soon!
For more creative ideas, check out this Pune home full of artistic touches.