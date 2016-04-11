A Mumbai home exploding with style.

Today on homify 360, we’re going to explore the interiors of a beautiful contemporary duplex apartment in Mumbai, India. The brain child of Aum Architects, an architectural firm in Mumbai, this duplex apartment features a dynamic look with borrowed bits and pieces from various styles and eras. Understated but significant, this duplex apartment is nothing short of luxurious and elegant. Designed in neutral tones with bold elements, the interiors of this apartment revel in contemporary style. The open floor plan of this apartment gives it a spacious feel, making it comfortably livable and simultaneously airy. The designer has also showcased individuality and personal style in the furnishings and deco of the house. Simple shapes, bold elements, and basic forms define the style of this gorgeous duplex apartment.

Unlike its contemporary counterparts, this apartment takes a different road with its distinct style. Are you ready to find out what makes this duplex apartment so irresistible?