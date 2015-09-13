8 amazing wall accents

Don't let the walls of your home cage you. Breathe some life into them by moving away from the boring paints and drab wallpapers. Most often people do not pay much attention to designing their walls as much as any other part of their homes. You can bring character to a room by adding trendy wall accent features. You can take your pick from a wide range of ideas and styles that are now available. The walls of your home can be brightened up adding colourful wallpapers, stone accents, mirrors, and other such quirky things. Keep reading to find out how to spruce up the appearance of your walls.