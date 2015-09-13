8 amazing wall accents

Don't let the walls of your home cage you. Breathe some life into them by moving away from the boring paints and drab wallpapers. Most often people do not pay much attention to designing their walls as much as any other part of their homes. You can bring character to a room by adding trendy wall accent features. You can take your pick from a wide range of ideas and styles that are now available. The walls of your home can be brightened up adding colourful wallpapers, stone accents, mirrors, and other such quirky things. Keep reading to find out how to spruce up the appearance of your walls.
Bring a charming look to your children's room with these adorable wall accents. On a background of serene cream colour, this wall features quirky accents. Symmetrical shaped twigs of the same colour are taken and assembled into a square shape. They are then decorated with personal knick-knacks that give it an adorable look. The stars further add to the charming element of this wall.
Breathe life into your walls by covering it with vibrant and trendy wallpapers. You can use wallpapers in the living room, bedroom, or study for it to be the centre of attraction. In this example, the wallpaper features in a quiet study. The larger-than-life images of abstract things like flowers and birds spell Vintage style. Take a look at more wallpaper ideas.
Let your walls tell stories! This stunning painting of a woman is broken down in several parts and in various sizes such that it creates a sense of awe. It is difficult for someone to overlook something so effortlessly beautiful. This artwork is strategically displayed on a nude wall to get attention.
Create visual illusions through your walls. Optical illusion inducing wallpapers instantly add drama to your room. Have all your friends and family think your walls have something more than they let on. At the end of every party you throw, they'll all be wondering,
Is it moving?
Quote
Unquote
Decals and motifs are getting more popular by the day. It is the most easiest and fun solutions to add character to your wall through. Decals come in various options like famous quotes, themed stick-ons, and so much more.
To bring a stylish Vintage look to your room, the best idea is to have a striped wallpaper. This example features differently sized and coloured plates that spell classic appeal. The heads of animals also add a rustic and old-world charm to this wall and room.
The one thing you can never go wrong with is a wall that is cladded with stone. The various colours and shapes of these stones bring a rustic and distressed look. It instantly makes the ambience of the wrong more warm and inviting.
Every wall is incomplete without picture frames. You can recycle some old wooden pieces and make them into frames that hold your picture memories from the past. It is the best way of dressing up your wall with as it spells individual taste and sensibilities. If you like these ideas, do check out more from this ideabook.