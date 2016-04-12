Here is how you can magically transform your basement!

Quite often, the basement of any house lies neglected or is primarily utilized for storage of stuff no longer in use. It is perceived as unsuitable for comfy inhabitation and is considered a bit drab. But here we will explore how you can make the most out of your basement, and incorporate it into the mainstream of your life!

A basement can be effectively used as a game room, media room, an extra living space or even a bedroom when designed with care. If you feel that the basement will not be as aesthetically and functionally appealing like the rooms upstairs, it’s time to think again. Usually, a basement is connected via stairs to the first floor family room or kitchen in most houses. So the exterior can be improved using retaining walls along the outside of the basement walls. These walls are usually composed of bricks or stones. However, most basements are short on light, but with the right amount of lighting provision, this space can be used for work, play or catching up with friends and family. The options are plenty. And if you think you need more space for your needs, then the basement room will have to be expanded.