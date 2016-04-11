Convert your attic into a lovely bathroom!

Attics are probably the most ignored or casually used areas in a house; and it’s often solely used for storage purpose. Whether it is used to store the unwanted stuff of the house or the storage of daily use materials, very little thought is put in its aesthetics. One of the first steps to improve the appearance of this area is to work on the arrangement of its elements. There are several ways you can do that.
You can reorganize stuff to bring in more natural light into the attic, which will lend a sense of extra space and add cheerfulness. You can also get rid of some unwanted stuff that you would perhaps never need; this will also create additional space. Try to clean the attic up a bit and it will be more welcoming than before.
It might interest you to know that there are people, who have taken the idea of rearranging their old attic to a completely new level by converting it into a bedroom, a cosy reading nook, a chic guest room, a quiet library, a mini art gallery or even a home office. The options are many, but an interesting one to consider would be to convert your attic into a bathroom. An extra bathroom is often quite welcome and essential in modestly-sized houses. Below are the tips with which you can plan on re-arranging your old attic to transform it in to a bathroom.
You can hire a general contractor, builder or architect to inspect your attic and discuss with you the plans thoroughly to evaluate your attic space intelligently. He will assess the attic space with respect to the building codes, and will focus on any modifications that would be required in case the attic space doesn’t match up with the codes. He will also assess the attic structure and point out if any potential issues are likely to crop up. Most cities have laws which require permits for remodelling an attic. This also involves an inspection process to ensure that your attic conversion plan meets all building and fire safety code requirements. You also need to check the existing norms with respect to the height and width of the attic.
It is recommended that you thoroughly evaluate the condition of the attic place. Some of the elements may need to be modified or upgraded or even replaced. You can start with evaluating the condition of the floor, and check if there is a possibility of leakage to the storey below. Conduct a thorough check-up of the insulation and fire protection in your attic. In case the attic was used to store heavy wooden materials, get a pest-check done to rule out the presence of termites. Also note if the rafters in your attic need to be upgraded. You can also check your roof if you wish to add some extra headroom. Test the condition of windows, and decide if they need to be replaced by Dormer Windows. Also check if the walls need an upgrade.
The right kind of insulation is of paramount importance for your attic. It will keep you warm on cold days, and protect you from heat during scorching summers. Fibreglass, cellulose, cotton, and spray foam are among the popular insulation materials currently being used. Plywood is at times considered for this purpose too. Again, consult a builder or architect who will be able to guide you in the best way as per your requirement. Once the correct type of insulation is in place, you can rest assured that your bath time will be a fantastically calming and relaxing experience.
There are many ways in which the height of an attic can be exploited. This can be done by playing with the height of the shower or placing it in the centre. You can also add drama to the height with lighting and wallpapers to make the feel of the entire space more relaxing, or rejuvenating. Textured wallpaper with small scale patterns can be used. You can also create a sense of additional height with a long and ornate mirror which spans the entire length from the ceiling to the floor of the attic. If the attic height is sufficient, you can go for ceiling hung storage to stash away things which you don’t use on a regular basis.
To bring in more natural light, you will need to add skylights which will allow lots of natural light to flood the bathroom with an open and airy feeling. Skylights can be installed in the roof especially if you have only one window. They can also lend the illusion of extra height to the attic bathroom. Use of mirrors on the walls and using sheer fabrics on windows can let in natural light easily and help it to permeate every nook and cranny. Get inspired by this bright, well-ventilated bathroom designed by Solenne Brugiroux Architecte, architects from France. Note how a single potted green adds a hint of freshness effortlessly.
Most attics have faults like limited space, less lighting, problems with water connectivity, etc. Limited space can be tackled by arranging the bulky pieces like a bath-tub under the skylight. You can minimize on the costs of plumbing by adding fixtures directly above a kitchen. Custom glass shower enclosures and built-in storage are great solutions for handling difficult attics with difficult spaces and awkward angles. Adding partial walls can also help you delineate space. You can also transform your bathroom’s boring walls with bright coloured tiles. A vertical garden or a few indoor greens, or some delicate artefacts can also transform the visual interest of any attic bathroom.
So don’t let your attic sit idle. Make the most of our ideas to turn it into a bathing sanctuary! Here is another ideabook to inspire you - How to make the most of your tiny bathroom.