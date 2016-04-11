Convert your attic into a lovely bathroom!

Attics are probably the most ignored or casually used areas in a house; and it’s often solely used for storage purpose. Whether it is used to store the unwanted stuff of the house or the storage of daily use materials, very little thought is put in its aesthetics. One of the first steps to improve the appearance of this area is to work on the arrangement of its elements. There are several ways you can do that.

You can reorganize stuff to bring in more natural light into the attic, which will lend a sense of extra space and add cheerfulness. You can also get rid of some unwanted stuff that you would perhaps never need; this will also create additional space. Try to clean the attic up a bit and it will be more welcoming than before.

It might interest you to know that there are people, who have taken the idea of rearranging their old attic to a completely new level by converting it into a bedroom, a cosy reading nook, a chic guest room, a quiet library, a mini art gallery or even a home office. The options are many, but an interesting one to consider would be to convert your attic into a bathroom. An extra bathroom is often quite welcome and essential in modestly-sized houses. Below are the tips with which you can plan on re-arranging your old attic to transform it in to a bathroom.