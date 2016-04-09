7 great ways to recharge your batteries this weekend

Our modern lifestyles can be very hectic, stressful, and exhausting. Juggling work, family responsibilities, and other duties can be completely draining, and can even lead to a nervous breakdown if we're not careful. So here are seven great ways to recharge your batteries this weekend. Most of the tips we will discuss here are quite simple actually, and don't require a lot of money or time. While many of us use weekends to spend time with our family and friends, it is of utmost importance that we also reserve some
private me time to recharge and re-energize. We will soon fail to be productive if we don't take heed and recharge, so consider this as an investment rather than a waste of time.
We hope you will be inspired to try some of the new ideas here. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
Although the notion of rising early on a weekend may not sound like the best idea for you, consider how your day might play out. Given that you didn't stay up the whole of Friday night, and had a good night's sleep, getting up before noon shouldn't be a problem. In fact, waking up early will give you a great start to the day, and you can always take a nap later.
If you wake up late, you will feel that your days are really short and you really don't have much time to do anything on weekends. Recharging is not about sitting around doing nothing, it's about doing things that interest you and energize you. So rise early and enjoy your morning cup of tea in the balcony or garden, and you will see what we are talking about.
Whether it's in your garden or in a park nearby your house, take some time on weekends to enjoy the nature outdoors. Take a long walk, stop and smell the roses, breathe in the fresh air, and be thankful that you're surrounded by beautiful nature. This activity will not only rejuvenate you, but also clear your mind and make you feel much better mentally, physically, and emotionally.
If you don't have time to go for a walk, just sit in a garden or a park for a while and focus on the nature around you. Mother nature has a magical way of nourishing us and making us feel brand new again.
The best way to start the day is with a good breakfast. So set up an elaborate breakfast with all your favourite food to recharge all your lost energy. Our modern lifestyles can be stressful and exhausting, so we need to continually replenish our energy source. Going out into nature is one way, food is the other.
Doing something that interests you or inspires you will re-energize you. Everyone has some kind of hobby or something they always wanted to do like learn how to roller skate or ride a bicycle. Use the weekends to indulge in your hobbies, and make space for your hobbies at home if possible. Pictured here, we see a hobby room with a table tennis set, foosball table, and pool table.
Many people go to work in jobs they don't like everyday, and this can be very draining. So make sure you give yourself the time and space to do something you like on the weekends, or you might just turn into a zombie!
Social connection is one of the things that keeps us happy and recharges us. Use your weekends to enjoy a late lunch with friends. Plan a picnic or a potluck gathering if you are trying to save money on eating out. There's nothing quite like a good meal with friends and a good laugh. Not only will this keep you sane, you will also be more productive at work after you have properly recharged on the weekends.
Take pleasure in the simple things in life, like soaking your worries away in a warm bubble bath while listening to your favourite music. Add some essential oils to help you relax better. Water has an incredible calming effect, so try to get close to it on weekends. If you don't have a bath, take a long shower, or go for a swim.
Last but not least, enjoy some meditation and yoga. A lot of the stress we feel is often caused by our over-cluttered minds that are forced to juggle way too many things at a time sometimes. Meditation and yoga can help to quieten our minds, and bring much needed peace and calm.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.