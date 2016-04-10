Turn your backyard into an elegant English country garden!

Including a herb garden within your English Country Garden, is a common practice which has regained popularity recently. Fresh herbs have many culinary and medicinal properties. A few must haves for your garden are:

Annuals like Sweet Basil and Borage, cumin, dill, fennel

Popular herb Chamomile which is used for medicinal and culinary purposes, and in tea

Perennial herbs like Chives, Oregano, Sage, Catnip, Lavender, Rosemary, Tarragon, and Thyme

Lemon Balm which makes delicious tea besides having many culinary and medicinal uses

The soil type for herbs can be moderately rich soil. Do not over-fertilise the herbs as that can make their flavour bland.