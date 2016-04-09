6 great ways of making your outdoors look beautiful

When it comes to living spaces, the outdoors are just as important as the indoors. Especially, with our modern lifestyles now where we spend most of the day stuck in an air-conditioned office with poor air quality. It is not only refreshing, but also very necessary to make sure you get your dose of fresh air everyday. Wouldn't it be nice if you could return home from a long day at work and just sit in your garden or terrace for a while to enjoy some fresh air and the plants around you? Now, compare that with coming home and heading straight for the couch so you can turn on the television and space out. Which is healthier? Outdoor spaces are good for you physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. This is why it is important to make your outdoors look beautiful.
This idea guide features six great ways of making your outdoors look beautiful. Believe us, it's not difficult, it just takes a bit of effort and imagination. You will not regret putting in the effort though because we are quite sure you will get the results you are looking for, if you just follow this guide. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
Small elements like earthen pots and planters can bring in the much needed charm to a small garden. Pictured here you see how small earthen pots have been used in combination with planters and hedges to bring about a sensational aura to this small outdoor space. Never undderestimate the power of small elements; sometimes small changes are indeed magical.
If you can afford it, every outdoor space should have a water feature. Add a fountain to your outdoor space and create a focal point which will bring calm and peace to the rest of the space. There's something about the sound of water dropping that is just so calming. More so with this fountain pictured here where the fountain is designed to have water dripping over from its leaves, just like the effect of rain drops. Using a fountain to create a focal point can also distract people from the messier parts of your outdoor space by bringing attention to a particular area, hence making it more beautiful.
The beautiful tree fountain pictured here is designed by Humphrey Bowden Fountain designer and maker based in United Kingdom.
If you don't have much space outdoors, make use of shelves to place small pots on them. You can also mount shelves to the wall to save space. As much as possible, try maximizing the vertical space in your garden or terrace.
Avid gardeners will usually want to fill up every space with plants if they could. Of course plants are also one of the main reasons for outdoor spaces. It sort of defeats the purpose of an outdoor space if there are hardly any plants around.
Most urban gardens usually lack land to plant stuff, so we recommend using planters and pots instead. Long planters like the ones pictured here are ideal for creating a garden bed, and work well to divide your outdoor space too.
Look for planters that have patterns on them or some colour to add a boost to your outdoor space. However, before you go shopping for planters, make sure you take measurements of the space you want to fill. Also, take some photographs of your garden so you can easily find a planter that fits with your garden.
Browse through planters here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
Wall decor for the outdoors used to be quite unusual, but these days it is picking up on popularity. As outdoor spaces become more and more like indoor spaces, and the boundaries between the two spaces are blurred, more people have started decorating their outdoor walls too.
Pictured here, we see an artistic wall mural adorning the outdoor walls. You can also opt for wooden decor that you can hang on the walls or perhaps even suitable paintings.
If your outdoor area is small and you don't have much space for all the plants you would like to have, try wall trellises. Basically, wall trellises are stick structures that you mount on the wall so that vines and creepers can climb them.
The wooden stick structures you see in the picture somewhat resemble a trellis, however trellises can come in all kind of different shapes, sizes, and designs. Large and exquisitely detailed ornate trellises are sometimes designed to stand as a formal architectural compliment to a plain, dull wall. The trellis provides visual relief for a large expanse of walls.