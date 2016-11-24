A beautiful home in Bandra, Mumbai close to nature

The bathroom is large and spacious with shower cabin in the corner and opaque glass doors for complete privacy. Cream colored square shaped wash basin is perfect against backdrop of stone tiles made up of tiny square stone in varied shades of green. Bathroom counter in cream is wide enough to store all the usual things that anyone would need in a bathroom while recessed lighting and wide window on its side provide sufficient brightness during the day and night. Cupboards built under the counter are wide and neatly designed to blend into the walls. The décor and layout of this tastefully decorated home reflects the owner’s keen sense of aesthetic beauty and tradition. Every viewer’s eye is automatically drawn to the way home furnishings blend into the ambience of the walls and colors.