A beautiful home in Bandra, Mumbai close to nature

Every home reflects the owner’s taste and social status. A house which has expensive furniture and electronic gadgets shows that the owner has a taste for good things in life. Organic materials and rough hewn furniture designs that show fine grains in the wood enhance the rustic charm of a home and energize it. From the beautiful teak table with rough edges to furnishings made of homespun cotton with rustic designs, this home exudes warmth and friendliness. Besides furniture, shelves and other important implement fashioned out of wood, the home has wide windows with designer grills and stone artifacts to lend an air of comfort and nature to the house.
One side of the wall has a built in open showcase with shelves of varied sizes to display books, decorative porcelain pieces and other objects of art. Sofas in cream and white are complimented by cushions in cream and gold along with rough spun mat in the center below the center table. The low-lying table with thick wooden surface is paired with square table between two sofas and is artistically laid out with lacy tablecloth and a small Chinese table lamp.
Visitors stepping into this area will be drawn to its unusually designed dining table which has not been smoothed on the sides and its richly textured surface. The single thick wooden bowl on the table has salt and pepper cellars fashioned out of stone and with Buddha’s features to lend an aura of mystery to the area. The dining chairs are covered in fine leather and have homespun cushion covers with an attractive mix of leather and natural fabric. Wooden waist length cupboards against the right side is ideal for storing cutlery and dinnerware while wide abstract painting covering half of the wall above it give a sense of serenity to the whole room.
The family room is ideally decorated for the family to relax and laze around on a Sunday morning discussing important matters. The wide leather settee against large windows is large enough to accommodate 4 adults that can rest their backs against it while watching a movie. Pale yellow walls and wicker baskets against the wall provide a feeling of restfulness and warmth. There is a large square wooden table before the settee that can be used to keep food or just spread legs while relaxing.
Every bit of space in the kitchen has been smartly used and tastefully decorated in earthy hues of yellow and brown. The counter top is made of thick brown granite and the shelves below it are in a dark cream to make the area look bright and gleaming even with low light. Sink has been thoughtfully placed below the window so anyone washing dishes or other objects can see things clearly. Tiles on the walls and the floor are a bright shade of yellow and the chimney is of a metallic color to stand out against cream cupboards.
The bathroom is large and spacious with shower cabin in the corner and opaque glass doors for complete privacy. Cream colored square shaped wash basin is perfect against backdrop of stone tiles made up of tiny square stone in varied shades of green. Bathroom counter in cream is wide enough to store all the usual things that anyone would need in a bathroom while recessed lighting and wide window on its side provide sufficient brightness during the day and night. Cupboards built under the counter are wide and neatly designed to blend into the walls. The décor and layout of this tastefully decorated home reflects the owner’s keen sense of aesthetic beauty and tradition. Every viewer’s eye is automatically drawn to the way home furnishings blend into the ambience of the walls and colors.