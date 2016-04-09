The Tirupati penthouse that shines in the sky!

When life reaches the zenith of success, the appetite for all things luxurious augments magically. And that is how we can perfectly sum up an opulent lifestyle in a penthouse. Situated in the historically rich city of Tirupati, this penthouse was rendered creatively by Aum Architects from Mumbai, and it offers a glimpse into the high life effortlessly. The luxurious retreat provides a sweeping view of the city, and enthrals with its own unique modern style and homely and quirky touches. It introduces contemporary and modish elements that are artistic, and marries them with bold colours and concepts for maximum effect. Take the tour to find out how!
A rustic yet refreshing gazebo is the highlight of the property. It is the perfect spot for you to enjoy the remarkable view of the city lights at night! The manicured lawn adjoining the gazebo is verdant, well-lighted, and sprinkled with paving stones and gorgeous artefacts. A couple of recliners and table let you get together with friends and relish some cool drinks or tasty finger food under the stars.
The terrace is the true ooh la la space that dominates the scenery of the rest of the home. It sets the tone for comfort and style with its various corners and nooks that house a number of delights. This well lit entrance is a marvel in design with a modern looking stairway zigzagging to one side. Greenery is the highlight of the space with well planned beds, and an overlay of stones and a striking blue water feature add to the designer fun! Massive glazing lets you take a peek at the dining and living space inside.
The soothing environs of the living room make for some fun time, thanks to the play of shapes and a quirky frame standing on one side, acting like a screen of sorts between this area and the dining room space. Luxurious looking blinds and a cool animal print rug complete the look of this space, with glass windows offering a splendid view.
The dining area is a vibrant space that is also dripping with understated class and the aura of sophistication. A note on the lighting is a must – not only has recessed track lighting been used in liberal doses, but the sleek overhead lighting also produces a stunning glow on the table. Marble flooring and a pop of colour in form of red seats add to the subtle play of quirkiness along with the slat like chair backs!
The modern looking kitchen has won our hearts with its white and wooden fixtures, as well as the cool looking tiled backsplash. A service area with a store within makes for organised, convenient cooking, along with lots of space devoted to different appliances.
This serene yet stylish bedroom will change how you look at comfort. The four poster bed is a statement in luxury while the drapes make for a fairy tale like appeal. There is a set of comfortable cushions perched near the head of the bed, and a touch of lime green makes an appearance with cream for a truly designer effect in this very modern looking bedroom.
This well appointed bathroom will take you on a safari through the lush woods of the Orient, thanks to its wooden and stone shower enclave as well as the sink and cabinet. The glass and mirror elements accentuate the look and feel of this luxurious space, while soft yellow lighting ensures that you are bathed in a heavenly glow during your time spent here!
The design team at Aum Architects has created a fitting statement that says yes to the modern and an even bigger yes to the eclectic and the quirky. Various shapes and elements dot this sophisticated home, to effortlessly bring in a touch of cool and a hint of play, making way for the ultimately luxurious. For more inspiration, check out another home tour - A Gorgeous Contemporary Apartment.