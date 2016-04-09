The Tirupati penthouse that shines in the sky!

This well appointed bathroom will take you on a safari through the lush woods of the Orient, thanks to its wooden and stone shower enclave as well as the sink and cabinet. The glass and mirror elements accentuate the look and feel of this luxurious space, while soft yellow lighting ensures that you are bathed in a heavenly glow during your time spent here!

The design team at Aum Architects has created a fitting statement that says yes to the modern and an even bigger yes to the eclectic and the quirky. Various shapes and elements dot this sophisticated home, to effortlessly bring in a touch of cool and a hint of play, making way for the ultimately luxurious. For more inspiration, check out another home tour - A Gorgeous Contemporary Apartment.