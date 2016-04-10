Urban Playfulness Meets Sophistication in this Pune Apartment

The den like room in this home is a more grounded, open and light-hearted space that brings in soft colours and a softer, more playful palette. The orange artwork sets the tone for fun, while comfortable loungers and chairs dot the rest of the space. Pattern play is one of the best parts of this room, apparent in the rug as well as the upholstery of the lounger. The white walls are bare except for the orange life sized art at one end.

This quirky and modern abode reflects the design school of thought where the contemporary efficiently meets the sophisticated, to create an urban look like none other! This home is a visually engaging one with its play of shapes, subtle colours and vivid themes. Here is another ideabook to inspire you - A Sleek And Stylish Modern Villa.