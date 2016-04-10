Urban Playfulness Meets Sophistication in this Pune Apartment

The urban quality of a space pretty much allows an eclectic canvas that can accommodate quirky as well as sophisticated design elements. And this is exactly what has been achieved effectively by Aum Architects in Mumbai, in a show flat for Mahindra Lifespace in Pune. This residence combines the sheer living and breathing style of city living with sophisticated and classic touches. Besides aesthetics and visual interest, functionality has also been stressed upon to meet the needs of all family members. A global outlook along with contemporary lines, shapes and colours make this residence a delight to tour. So let’s begin exploring!
The dining room makes use of simplicity as its signature statement. A simple farmhouse style long table in a pretty hue of faded mocha offers you a chance to sit down and have a hearty meal with family and friends. Comfortable chairs wait to ensconce you in snugness. And they come together with the lighting and indoor greenery to concoct a modish aura.
Fun makes a fitting entry in this living room with a smattering of dull lime green sofas tending towards the olive green hue, which lends a sophisticated touch. Recessed track lighting exudes a charming glow which envelopes the space cosily. A funky yellow egg shaped chair sits opposite the sofas, playfully beckoning the visitor to indulge in idle chit chat. The decidedly retro look of the furniture, including the chic coffee table, is accompanied coyly by the white glossy bureau standing in the far end. A fair-sized golden art work in metal tops the bureau regally. A colourful rug completes the look of this space.
Welcoming you into the home is a gilded foyer done up in layers of gold. Elegance and luxury is the mainstay of this beautiful space. Gold wallpaper adorns the background of the smart but classic end table with quirky legs – solid, modern and chic. A single branch of drift wood sits atop it with style, as the singular touch of exaggerated luxury hangs overhead in the form of a chandelier made of vertically aligned metallic lights.
The grey and white bedroom gets a visual lift with the muted lime green that makes an appearance here too. This bedroom has a clean lined hardwood floor that complements the grey wall and its white moulding. The couch and table in the corner makes for a comfortable work station, while the bed and its green headboard stand out against the grey wall soothingly. A quirky lamp hangs overhead complete with wires and twinkling bulbs. All in all, this is a playful space that oozes style!
The second bedroom of this home is a soothing space that is all hardwood, grey and white. White bed linen adds a tidy sparkle to the room as the recessed lighting provides a beautiful glow. The varying shades of grey on the rug, the bed runner as well as the couches make this room a smart and calming affair. The hardwood flooring and the bank of shelves to one side of the expansive space adds to its open yet utilitarian feel.
The den like room in this home is a more grounded, open and light-hearted space that brings in soft colours and a softer, more playful palette. The orange artwork sets the tone for fun, while comfortable loungers and chairs dot the rest of the space. Pattern play is one of the best parts of this room, apparent in the rug as well as the upholstery of the lounger. The white walls are bare except for the orange life sized art at one end.
This quirky and modern abode reflects the design school of thought where the contemporary efficiently meets the sophisticated, to create an urban look like none other! This home is a visually engaging one with its play of shapes, subtle colours and vivid themes.