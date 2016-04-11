A Pune home full of artistic touches

Step outside for a wonderfully lush experience. The outdoor area of this home is awash in hues of greenery, with an expansive garden that beckons you to sit down and enjoy a cup of tea as birds chirp around you and the breeze rustles the leaves. The comfortable rattan furniture also has soothing green seats to blend in with the surroundings, and the wooden floor of the gazebo is a perfect folly for the verdant greenery around you. Pots and plants sit near the chairs and hang above as the well. The manicured lawn lies in front of you, soothing you to the core!

This beautiful home has been designed with elements of the modern and the classic to create a well balanced look that has cordiality as the underlying theme. Luxury comes in terms of art, and elements like flooring and wood work well with the lighting to ensure that the layers of style come through in a cohesive, yet designer way! Check out another ideabook for more inspiration - A Serene Home Full of Charm.