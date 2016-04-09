6 ideas to select the best location for the TV in your bedroom

Watching an hour of television to catch up with the news, or watching a television series at the end of a long day is how most people prefer to connect themselves with the virtual entertainment world. Television shows can be informational as well as calming and good stress busters. Thus, the television often becomes an essential element in bedroom décor. Thankfully, televisions today are sleek and slim unlike the bulky box sets of yester years.
But there are a few points to be borne in mind while selecting a place for the television in a bedroom. The most important amongst them is, the height it is to be installed at and the distance between the television and the bed. There is no set height that a television should be installed at, but in order to have a comfortable viewing experience, it should be tallied with your eye level.
The minimum distance between a television and the viewer should be 7’. The larger the television screen, the further the television should be placed from the bed. When installing a television, also keep in mind the reflective characteristic of the screen and ensure that your television does not reflect any light source. Keeping these aspects in mind, let’s see how you can find the best location for a television in your bedroom.
Gone are the days when a bulky television used to sit on a traditional TV table. Given its slim nature nowadays, mounting a television on the wall is the most common trend in a bedroom today. Mounting a television on the wall allows you to install the television at whatever height is comfortable for you. It is also a space saving technique that does not take up any floor space. If your house is being constructed, leave provisions to hide your television cables within the walls. If it’s too late for that, you could consider a false wall panel to conceal wiring and television cables. Take a clue from this chic space. The TV has been installed against an elegant feature wall and flaunts a minimalistic appeal.
When installing a television, the screen should be aligned with where you will be watching it from. Since most people watch television from the comfort of their beds, the wall opposite the bed is the ideal place for the television. However, sometimes you may have a window or a balcony opposite the bed. In such cases, the television can be installed with a hydraulic TV lift concealed in a cabinet at the foot of the bed. These cabinets also function as standard cabinets with drawers and shutters on one side. This system also works for people who do not want their television screens visible at all times. However, don’t try doing this with a 52” television.
If you’re looking for a unique way to install a television in your bedroom, look up at the ceiling. Hanging a flat screen television from the ceiling is ideal for bedrooms with lots of windows and doors. One of the main advantages of ceiling mounted televisions is that they can be hidden when not in use, and do not take up any space. Safety is one of the biggest aspects to be taken care of when suspending a television from the bedroom ceiling. Ensure that your ceiling can take the weight of the television and invest in a sturdy suspended television bracket. Suspending a television from the ceiling is one project that you should definitely ask a professional to help you with.
Feng shui experts and romantics advise against keeping a television in a bedroom, as it causes distractions and can disturb the calmness of the room. Installing a television such that it is not visible unless it is being used is a compromise between being able to watch television in bed, and maintaining the aura of the bedroom. If you do not like the idea of your television being at the foot of the bed, you could think about concealing it within a wall cabinet. Sliding doors or folding doors with piano hinges are ideal for cabinets concealing the television. Having a mirror on the outer face of the cabinet door can give your wall cabinet added functionality.
If you watch more than a few hours of television daily, the placement of your television in the bedroom is the most important aspect of designing the room. Placing the television in the centre of a feature wall will help draw attention to this wall and display the television-loving side of your personality. In addition, you could also add a frame around the television. On the other hand, if you want to integrate your television with the rest of your décor, consider placing it in a shelving unit and surrounding it with books and knick knacks.
Once you have the television mounted in place, take a look at your curtains. To enhance your television watching experience, consider adding black out curtains to your bedroom décor. This will ensure that any light or activity outside the bedroom will not disturb you when you are engrossed in your favourite programme. Here’s another ideabook to inspire you - Innovative places to put your TV.
With every year, bedrooms seem to be getting smaller and smaller. Hence every square inch of space needs to be used optimally. Observe the bedroom and study shown above to appreciate what we mean. The stylish partition between the sleeping and study or work area houses the hinged television set. So the TV can swivel to face the bed or the workstation, as per your wish. And you can view it from anywhere in the room you want! Installing the TV with a hinge undoubtedly adds to viewing flexibility and lends a futuristic touch to any space.