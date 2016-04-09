6 ideas to select the best location for the TV in your bedroom

Watching an hour of television to catch up with the news, or watching a television series at the end of a long day is how most people prefer to connect themselves with the virtual entertainment world. Television shows can be informational as well as calming and good stress busters. Thus, the television often becomes an essential element in bedroom décor. Thankfully, televisions today are sleek and slim unlike the bulky box sets of yester years.

But there are a few points to be borne in mind while selecting a place for the television in a bedroom. The most important amongst them is, the height it is to be installed at and the distance between the television and the bed. There is no set height that a television should be installed at, but in order to have a comfortable viewing experience, it should be tallied with your eye level.

The minimum distance between a television and the viewer should be 7’. The larger the television screen, the further the television should be placed from the bed. When installing a television, also keep in mind the reflective characteristic of the screen and ensure that your television does not reflect any light source. Keeping these aspects in mind, let’s see how you can find the best location for a television in your bedroom.