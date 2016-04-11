Don't spend a fortune at Ikea!

An Ikea store is like a fly trap, you buzz into it unassumingly, only to find yourself glued to a million things. While you went in to buy a dresser, did you end up buying that lamp and mirror above the dresser too? Do you often end up buying more than you need and perhaps more than you should spend at an Ikea store? Do you want to keep a check on your purse strings, but still want your home to have a stylish touch from Ikea? Well you need no fairy godmother. These 6 simple tips will save you from spending a fortune at Ikea and still make the most of it!
One way to get good offers at Ikea is to sign up for the Ikea family program. IKEA FAMILY is a loyalty program designed for people who love to shop at Ike and provides product discounts, special offers, ideas and inspiration, and much more. And it's free. So join it before you step into their store, to get the best products at the best possible price!
The most simple way to save money at Ikea, is to check the preassembled or slightly damaged products section for discounted prices. A slight chip in the corner of a dresser, or a bookshelf that is already assembled and just needs you to arrange for its transport, can be easily overlooked or worked around, and can be acquired at a much lesser price than their perfect unassembled counterparts. Grab these pieces and enliven up your home before someone else gets their hands on it!
Buying something from Ikea is definitely a good investment. Unlike a lot of other companies, when you buy an Ikea product, you also get a replacement guarantee. This means that if any parts are missing while assembling it, or go missing later, Ikea will replace them free of charge and you don't have to pay for them! All you need to do is contact them on their website and they will get in touch with you and help you fix up something perfect for your home, like this retro Ikea chair curated by HOPPER + SPACE.
While signing up for stuff at Ikea, also remember to sign up for the Ikea moving program. Moving in general is a hassle and furniture and things often get spoiled while doing so. If you are part of their moving program not only will they help you move your furniture form one place to another in the best possible way and ensure the safety of your precious things, but you can also will get a discount coupon which you can avail at the store during your next purchase. Ikea also helps people to dispose of old furniture at a charge.
Check the Ikea website regularly to not just see their latest products and design styles in vogue, but also to learn about the local deals and make the most of your next purchase. The website may also let you know about any nationwide offers that may be going on and will help you to make an informed choice, instead of an impulse buy at the store.
Lastly, instead of buying the expensive sleek looking furniture from Ikea, buy the simple and cheap stuff and improve it with DIY techniques. Be it a chest of drawers like here, which have been improved with striking patterned paper, or adding an ornate trimming on the side of a simple wooden coffee table, or just keeping a lush green plant and a bright lamp on a basic white bookshelf like this, simple things can be given an innovative twist with just a touch of imagination. If DIY is your thing, then these 6 DIY ideas to decorate your boring balcony will definitely excite you.