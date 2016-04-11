Don't spend a fortune at Ikea!

An Ikea store is like a fly trap, you buzz into it unassumingly, only to find yourself glued to a million things. While you went in to buy a dresser, did you end up buying that lamp and mirror above the dresser too? Do you often end up buying more than you need and perhaps more than you should spend at an Ikea store? Do you want to keep a check on your purse strings, but still want your home to have a stylish touch from Ikea? Well you need no fairy godmother. These 6 simple tips will save you from spending a fortune at Ikea and still make the most of it!