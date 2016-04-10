6 tips to grow your own vegetables as a beginner

As someone once said
If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need. And if you have a vegetable garden, then you definitely have many delicious things one needs. But a lot of people get scared about the toils of gardening, particularly vegetable gardening and shy away from it without even giving it a shot. But with our 6 simple tips any beginner can grow vegetables. So if you have a empty space in your backyard or a an unused corner in your terrace, put it to use and start a vegetable garden there with the help of these tips!
Before you begin gardening, take into account the environmental factors of your vegetable garden—like how much sunlight or shade it gets, how much wind may affect it and even what kind of a water supply it would get naturally. The general weather pattern and temperature of the place where you live are other things to keep in mind before you select which and how many vegetables to grow. Look up the kind of vegetables that thrive within the environment your space offers, and only then buy the plants or seeds.
Also consider the details of the space where you intend to start a vegetable garden. Is it big or small, a patch behind your home or a corner of your balcony? If horizontal space is limited, or you are want to make a vegetable garden in your apartment, you can try vertical gardening. This kind on gardening can be done by attaching plant holders on a wall like here, or with by letting creepers grown on a trellis, or even by simply placing multiple vegetable plant pots o shelves. You can even make a miniature vegetable garden in your kitchen shelf like this.
Work on the soil regularly, the better the soil the better the produce. Healthy, organic and nutrient rich soil is what you should aim for and thrive for. Apart form your own efforts, you can place your vegetable plants in a place where they receive the maximum natural benefits to ensure the soil stays healthy. Using raised beds might also help. It is a form of gardening in which the soil is formed in three to four foot wide beds and is raised above the surrounding soil in various shapes. It is enclosed by a frame generally made of stones or rocks like here, but wood and concrete are also used to do the same.
Always remember to water your vegetable plants at regular intervals. Too little or too much water can kill a healthy plant. Thus, before you start watering your plant, read up about it and find out how much water it actually needs and only then water it accordingly. If your vegetable garden is in an open space and there is regular rainfall, taking into account the natural water it is getting before you water the plants. Buy yourself a nice watering can like this one designed by JONNY’S SISTER to make watering them more fun.
Just like water, both too much or too less fertilizer can be harmful for a vegetable plant. Beginners in particular, often get carried away by enthusiasm and end up over fertilizing their vegetable garden. Don't do that, as that will be a sure shot way of messing up all your efforts. Fertilize it occasionally, but mostly allow the vegetable plants to grow with the help of natural elements.
Finally, give mulching a shot. Mulching is a simple practice where a protective layer of a material is spread on top of the soil. This can help to to conserve moisture if you live in a dry place. It also improves the soil's fertility, reduces weed grow and just generally makes the garden look more appealing. From plastic sheets to bark chips, you can use many things for mulching. If you are looking to maintain your garden with as little effort as possible, here are 6 useful tips.