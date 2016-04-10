6 tips to grow your own vegetables as a beginner

Work on the soil regularly, the better the soil the better the produce. Healthy, organic and nutrient rich soil is what you should aim for and thrive for. Apart form your own efforts, you can place your vegetable plants in a place where they receive the maximum natural benefits to ensure the soil stays healthy. Using raised beds might also help. It is a form of gardening in which the soil is formed in three to four foot wide beds and is raised above the surrounding soil in various shapes. It is enclosed by a frame generally made of stones or rocks like here, but wood and concrete are also used to do the same.