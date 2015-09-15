Lavish apartment at Khar, Mumbai

This residence in Bandra, Mumbai redefines luxury. A seamless fusion of elegance and innovative design concepts balances the pivot of this beautiful property. This house covers an area of 2800 sq. ft., and totally boasts of a luxurious lifestyle in the financial capital of India.
The marble finish walls and ceiling lead you to the grandeur living room. The flawless ivory sofa set, a majestic chandelier and the marble TV unit will give you a palatial feel at the first moment itself. The concealed lighting in the fall ceiling, along with the bright LED fixtures gives the living area an omnipresent warmth. The living area is connected to the dining area. The dining table is a stunning masterpiece and reminds you of the Maharaja’s and their grand eating habits. The wooden pattern on the ceiling right above the table evokes warmth and supports another one of those similar chandeliers.
The tour starts with a large soothing statue of Buddha that fills the air with purity and sacredness. The exquisite gold and brown statue rests on an inbuilt wooden cabinet with brown as the prominent color. The statue and its effects stand tall against an ivory wall that is exactly in line with the Italian marble flooring.
Kitchen lies besides the dining area. It is a perfect combination of black and white color, which defines the aesthetics of the place. The marble finish wall tiles go hand in hand with the marble flooring which further ensures the subtleness of the place and at the same time gives the kitchen a grandeur presence. The ultra-modern fittings and best available equipment make the kitchen a cooking paradise.
A beautiful passage leads you from the living area to the bedrooms. The master bedroom is the place where style meets sophistication. Gold and white colors dominate this room. The golden headrest, the endless golden and brown curtains and centralized golden fall ceiling accentuate the overall beauty of this room. A larger than life mirror makes the room look more grand and spacious. An attached spacious washroom in brown and cream tone further adds to your comfort and speaks nothing but luxury.
This bedroom is aesthetically designed and conceptualized with a cork sheet as the main hero. This sheet rises from the back of the bed and covers the entire middle part of the ceiling. The studs on the corners add to the elegance and charm of the cork sheet. The TV wall is laminated with a brown leather finish that perfectly blends in the brown concept of the room. The huge sliding wardrobe is another noticeable feature of this room. The bathroom has a brown and copper theme to it and flaunts some of the best sanitary appliances available worldwide.
The guest bedroom is kept simple yet stunning. A combination of brown, white and black dominates the room. The bed back and the wardrobes strike the perfect note together. The bookshelf dominates one corner of the room and shows how simple planks of wood can make a huge difference when they are cleverly utilized. A cove shaped fall ceiling and a rustic designed ceiling fan maintain the decency of the place in the most soothing way.
This place is definitely not for the people willing to compromise. It is for people who dream big and love to enjoy a grand and luxurious lifestyle. Make this house your home and relish the palatial pleasures all your life. Stay here for a while and it could very well be spoiling your habits with its “true to the word” luxury.