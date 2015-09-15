Lavish apartment at Khar, Mumbai

The guest bedroom is kept simple yet stunning. A combination of brown, white and black dominates the room. The bed back and the wardrobes strike the perfect note together. The bookshelf dominates one corner of the room and shows how simple planks of wood can make a huge difference when they are cleverly utilized. A cove shaped fall ceiling and a rustic designed ceiling fan maintain the decency of the place in the most soothing way.

This place is definitely not for the people willing to compromise. It is for people who dream big and love to enjoy a grand and luxurious lifestyle. Make this house your home and relish the palatial pleasures all your life. Stay here for a while and it could very well be spoiling your habits with its “true to the word” luxury.