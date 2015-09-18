A stylish and surprising home

This home has been designed to exude simplicity and retain the basic elements of earth and sunshine through a mix of strong and light color schemes. From the living room to the dining area, bedroom and bathrooms, the focus has been on contemporary flavor and there has been a generous use of metals and stone instead of wood. Glass has been used throughout the house and has been cleverly placed to enhance different size of spaces and make the house look bigger and spacious than its actual size.
The layout and décor of this area is minimalist with wide and sleek sofa facing the wide LCD hung on the gray tiled wall. One wall of the room is covered with white lacy curtains that add to the room’s serene atmosphere. White rectangular table complements the half white satvario floor as the seating area is on a slightly higher level and faces the LCD like a theater seating system and the walls are in dark chocolate while the false ceiling above the seating area is white.
Located just off the kitchen area, this section has been cleverly designed using mirrors to given an illusion of the space which also gives the room’s occupants a breathtaking view from its window. The walls are dark maroon and the white table and chairs provide a charming contrast. One side of the dining area has cabinets, built along the wall for an ideal storage area.
The master bedroom’s color theme is white with a subtle textured finish. The double bed has a unique wooden base with suede fabric finish headboard. Large French windows from floor to roof cover one side of the wall and are covered with pale white curtains. Round hanging metal lamps and recessed lighting on the ceiling keep the room cozily lit while bedside tables are wide enough to hold table lamps. Both the master bedroom and children’s bedrooms have solid wooden floors to add a touch of warmth and comfort to the area.
One is enthralled by the artistic use of glass and granite in this area of the white and black countertop to the black background of the shower area. Steel strips on the wall give it an eclectic feel in combination with glass and granite.
This bedroom has been papered in eye catching black tone while the bed and headboard are in dazzling white to add contrast to the room. One entire wall has been covered with random strips of white plaster to conceal the storage area inside the bed. To give the room an eclectic finish the bed furnishings have been designed in shocking pink tones with a couple of cushions in metallic black.
The contemporary bathroom of children has been given a youthful flavor with the color theme of white and scarlet. Glass slabs from floor to wall give a striking look to the area while the shower region has a wide scarlet shelf on the side to store required objects.
Spartan white kitchen with wide window near the cooking range is well lit with natural light and spacious enough to have conversations while cooking or making preparations for the next meal with family. The white Corian kitchen counter makes cleaning and maintenance easy while multiple storage shelves and cupboards provide ample space to keep vessels and groceries in the kitchen. In keeping with the general contrast color scheme of the house, one wall of the kitchen is dark chocolate and half the walls running along the counter are also of the same color while floor has beautiful white satvario with gray patterns.
The home has been designed using a clever mix of colors and modern design to provide a restful atmosphere to its residents.