A stylish and surprising home

Spartan white kitchen with wide window near the cooking range is well lit with natural light and spacious enough to have conversations while cooking or making preparations for the next meal with family. The white Corian kitchen counter makes cleaning and maintenance easy while multiple storage shelves and cupboards provide ample space to keep vessels and groceries in the kitchen. In keeping with the general contrast color scheme of the house, one wall of the kitchen is dark chocolate and half the walls running along the counter are also of the same color while floor has beautiful white satvario with gray patterns.

The home has been designed using a clever mix of colors and modern design to provide a restful atmosphere to its residents.