6 steps to a minimal, Instagram-worthy work space

Finally, breathe in a bit of life in your study with a small green plant. Keeping an air purifying indoor plant like Snake Plant, Peace Lily or Golden Pothos will definitely help clear the air so you can think up fresher ideas. But keeping an indoor flower plant like Lavender or Azaleas will add colour and vivacity to your otherwise monochromatic study, and make it look better on Instagram! And not just the study, plants are perfect for enlivening up the bedroom too. If you are wondering which plants to keep in your bedroom, here are 6 stunning one's.