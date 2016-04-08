Home staging: How to raise the value of your apartment before selling

Leaving a home behind and moving into a new one is not always an easy decision. Most people share many memories in every corner of the old house. But when you finally take the decision to move out, you need to say goodbye to your home in a good state so that its new owner can feel welcome as soon as they step in. After all, wouldn’t you want someone to do that for you when you buy a pre-owned home?

Now how do you get someone to ‘like’ your home enough to buy it? A home that has seen many seasons may have lost its sheen to the weather and wear and tear of everyday living. You’ll need to restore some of its lost glory – i.e. do a proper home staging, to get it into shape before a prospective buyer walks in.

Think of situations when you’ve walked into someone’s home and instantly liked or disliked it. Something as small as a cluttered room may discourage a potential sale and something like good lighting can turn the deal around and may even fetch the price you want. Ready to catch a good deal? Here’s how you can prepare your home for sale: