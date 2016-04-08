Join us on a tour of this lovely home today to discover magical interiors with contemporary Indian design. This large home has four beautiful bedrooms which we will explore later on. We will also take a peek at the hall and main living area of the house. You will find that while the designers incorporate a subtle Indian design, it is polished with a modern style and made to coordinate with the overall earthy and natural feel of the home. This makes the home feel complete and whole instead of chopped up and divided. Although there are some rooms which don't really look like the rest of the house in terms of the colour scheme and decor, there is still a continuation in the shapes and angles used.
The magical interiors with contemporary Indian design are the beautiful creations of Premdas Krishna, architects based in Kerala, India. We hope you will find some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look shall we?
The first thing that strikes you as you enter the house is the large gazebo-like structure in the middle of the hall. The gazebo-like structure is composed with four pillars made out of beautiful polished dark wood and intricate carvings that contrast nicely against the white walls. This beautiful creation takes center stage in the house, creating an oasis of zen and calm with the indoor garden that it contains. A traditional ethnic Indian divan provides a comfy place to relax while enjoying the oasis of calm.
Interesting angles are everywhere in this house, giving it a contemporary and stylish touch. Pictured here, we can see that different levels are created by adding curvy organic-shaped steps. The corners are accentuated with a dark wood frame, highlighting the edges and defining the interesting angles.
Nothing makes an impression quite like a grand entrance does. While most grand entrances are reserved for the main entrance into the house, we like the idea that this bedroom gets one too.
The headboard is another unique thing that strikes us about this room. While the whole wall behind the bed is covered in a rustic-style dark wood, it is softened and given a nice balance by the same patterned fabric we see used on the sliding door.
The master bedroom is one of the most spacious rooms in the house. The dark wood theme follows through here as well, contrasting nicely with the earthy beige shades. Right behind the bed, a beautiful wall panel made out of wood and stained glass divides the sleeping area from the working area. The lights shining through the stained glass framed by wood creates a most pleasant cozy mood in the bedroom. Hints of purple and blue add some colour to the room, but it is mostly made up of earthy colours.
Most of this beautiful house has been painted, furnished and decorated with natural colours like beige and brown, and this bedroom is not much of an exception, except that it also has splashes of green and hints of red. This makes it a lively bedroom fitting for a younger person.
The lovely wooden finish behind the bed is beautifully enhanced by the soft yellow lighting, making it glow with an incredible warmth, while a fluffy grey rug placed at the foot of the bed adds softness and comfort to the bedroom.
This bedroom is quite different from the rest, with grey being a dominant colour instead of the earthy colours we saw earlier. From each design, we can learn something new. Here we learn that a low-budget way of making a plain old-fashioned bedroom to look modern and contemporary is simply to add groovy looking shelves like the ones pictured here. Although you may not think much of it, the unusual angles and shapes the shelves have can make a big impact on the overall look of the room.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this home as much as we have.