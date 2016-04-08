Join us on a tour of this lovely home today to discover magical interiors with contemporary Indian design. This large home has four beautiful bedrooms which we will explore later on. We will also take a peek at the hall and main living area of the house. You will find that while the designers incorporate a subtle Indian design, it is polished with a modern style and made to coordinate with the overall earthy and natural feel of the home. This makes the home feel complete and whole instead of chopped up and divided. Although there are some rooms which don't really look like the rest of the house in terms of the colour scheme and decor, there is still a continuation in the shapes and angles used.

The magical interiors with contemporary Indian design are the beautiful creations of Premdas Krishna, architects based in Kerala, India. We hope you will find some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's have a look shall we?