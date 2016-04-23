Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Amazing Ways to Update Your Porch

Moonlight Vollkugel, MOONLIGHT International GMBH MOONLIGHT International GMBH Garden Lighting
The porch used to be a common feature in all houses not a long time ago. Back in the days when satellite TV had still not invaded Indian homes, a considerable amount of family time was spent in the verandah. Traditional Jhoolas (swings), casual seating and bare minimum decor was the mainstay of many porches. With time, families moved indoors into comfortable air-conditioned rooms spending more time watching TV, surfing the net or busy on play stations. 

Good news is that a lot of people now want to get back to a slower paced lifestyle, restricting the use of electronic gadgets and spending quality time enjoying outdoors when they can. If your house has a porch already, or there is a scope to create one, go ahead and spend some resources on making it an important spot in the house. Here we share with you some amazing ways to update your porch. 

Try out Farmhouse Porch elements

If you want to enjoy the outdoors, why not go all for it and create a lovely farmhouse kind of feel in the porch? When choosing a farmhouse style porch decor, think of the basics and elements that speak nature. So some steps in the front of the home to sit, marble or just plain bricks with minimal pillows for back support make up for a basic seating arrangement. Scour your local handicraft exibitions for some traditional accessories for the wall or ethnic furniture that will create a perfect farmhouse atmosphere.

What about a Beach House Porch style?

Nikhil patel residence, Dipen Gada & Associates Dipen Gada & Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Beach always brings about holiday memories for many. It brings to mind leisure, laid back days, sunny surroundings and lots of breeze. If your porch gets to bear a lot of sun during the day, make full use of its layout and create a beach house style decor. Cane/ bamboo furniture, bright colorful pillows, a wood planked shade and some plants for an added touch of green. This pretty beach house style porch is a perfect getaway from the indoors. Get your favourite book and a drink for company and enjoy a nice laid back sunday!

A Garden Shed porch is always a good option

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
You want to be outdoor but what do you do those long summer days when it's blazing hot? Think of a garden shed that will look pretty while providing some relief from the heat. Plants are natural air coolers. Create a garden shed that's lush green with tall plants on the walls and creepers on the ceiling. Choosing the flowery ones will ensure a stunning shed during spring time. Do take care of the greens though, as they need tender loving care. So water, air and trim them on regular basis and see your very own garden shed porch bloom with beauty.

Vintage Decor porch if you are romantic

Moonlight Vollkugel, MOONLIGHT International GMBH MOONLIGHT International GMBH Garden Lighting
Vintage always speaks love and romance! If you are those kinds, throw in some decor ideas from your romantic bedroom setting into your porch. Think subtle warm lights, candles, cozy lounge chairs and a compact table for romantic meals together. Vintage furniture and accessories can do wonders for the porch decor, so without overdoing it, add some elements and keep it light and maintenance free yet beautiful and romantic.

Outdoor Dining porch if your family is big

Дом-баня 130 м2 г. Москва, студия Design3F студия Design3F Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A family that eats together, stays together and why not eat together in a lovely porch that can accommodate the family dining table. Have meals while enjoying the beautiful monsoons, nice warm sunshine in the winters or even the balmy autumn breeze. Move your dining room to the porch and maybe use the indoor dining for some other purpose, you'll be amazed at what a difference it makes to eat out than indoors. You can easily entertain your guests too in the porch when you have so much space to enjoy.

Try a Sleeping Porch and you will have a peaceful spot

Nikhil patel residence, Dipen Gada & Associates Dipen Gada & Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Make cozy little spots in the house for those times when you just want to stay on your own and take a breather. When you want to take a break from the innumerable daily things to do, a peaceful spot can help you get your thoughts together. and if you have a sleeping space in this oasis, then even better, isn't it? Look at how you can fit in a couch or a tiny bed somewhere and you'll have a nice spot to relax. 

Whichever style of porch decor you choose, try and have it as close as possible to the decor theme indoors. Think of it as an extension of your indoor space and get creative with it.

So you don't have an independent house with porch et al, you can still create lovely outdoor spaces by doing up the balcony of your apartment. We have some great ways to spruce up the balcony and enjoy the otdoors.

