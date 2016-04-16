Big tricks to furnish your small kitchen!

Again, a light shade can do wonders for a small sized kitchen. You must have wished for an all white kitchen like shown in those international cooking shows and interior design magazines. But the reality is, that Indian cooking involves a lot of stove top cooking in oil. So an all white kitchen may be extremely difficult to maintain. Take the middle path and just add a touch of that pure white with small comfortable chairs or stools at the counter. These white chairs do not take much space and are yet so functional and apt for a small kitchen setup.

Take your pick from these tricks while furnishing your kitchen and you can see new space created. When it comes to furnishing a rental or your owned apartment, do give in some thought on the decor especially when space is a luxury. Little tips and imagination can instantly transform a tiny space into a compact smart and practical kitchen that will be a pleasure to work in.