6 Heart stopping bedroom decorating mistakes we all make!

Your bedroom is your private haven. At the end of the day, you need a space that's to yourself, comfortable, cozy and tidy. You might have put in a lot of thought into your living room as you would expect visitors there or your kitchen because it needs to have space for everything but, you may have ignored your bedroom assuming that it just needs a bed, good upholstery and some closets for storage! Yes, it needs all this, but it also needs tactful decoration. An unorganised space can create bad energies and especially when it comes to bedroom, make sure that it is able to give you that feel good factor. Inspite of taking care while decorating a bedroom, homeowners could be making some mistakes which always give a feeling of something amiss. Avoid making these bedroom decorating mistakes that may be ruining the look of the room.
Rugs have a way of warming up a space, but when they're the wrong size for your room, it can look just plain awkward. If you have winters setting in, chances are that you want to carpet the entire floor. It is possible to have a base carpet in a solid color, with a smaller bright vibrant rug on top. Else for summers, have a rug that leaves enough space for you to walk on bare floor when needed and an optimal sized rug for the perfect accessorization. When you find yourself shopping for a new rug, make sure it's not too big and not too small, but just right. Get appropriate sized rugs and carpets according to the room size.
Closets often become dumping spaces to
hide the mess. After a long week, it's safe to say that it looks like a tornado whipped through your closet, but it doesn't have to stay that way. Once you have organised your closet, devote few extra minutes everyday to keep things back the way they were. We promise you, you will save time in finding stuff. How many times have you tried looking for something in your cupboard and could not because of utter disorganisation? Get rid of things that you donot need and make separate compartments for easy access to all items.
If space is a constraint, fret not. Have a look at these brilliant compact closet designs for inspiration!
Unframed posters looked great in your college dorm room, but once you graduate, it's time to upgrade your art. Ditch the Nirvana poster over your bed, and decorate your room with pieces from art sources instead. Unframed posters can look really unappealing if not posted well or torn at the edges (which all of them do eventually!). Depending on your budget, you could either have real expensive art or more affordable ones from the local galleries. Maybe you have some rare posters from your childhood. Go ahead and get them framed and enjoy a bit of nostalgia.
There are so many frame options, from contemporary to vintage, some even light up. Choose your style according to your personal taste and bedroom decor.
Modern homes cannot escape the electronic world. We use gadgets and appliances everywhere and all the time. You may have installed your work desk in the bedroom corner, a tv unit, music system maybe. Plus the mobile phone and laptop are now ubiquitous. There is bound to be cable traffic in the room. If your power cords have become a tangled mess, it's time for an intervention. Having too many things plugged in at once is not only unsightly, it's a problem. If you have no choice but to leave them out, try some cord camouflage DIYs that will at least have them looking pretty.
Sure, a designated room for a home office is ideal but not always possible. If you must bring your workload into your bedroom, just remember that a clutter-free desktop equals a clear mind. Always wind up and clear the desk after use. Try and use the desk only for the purpose it was set up and not to dump clothes on it. Also set up the study in a designated corner of the room. Have a small storage space for your work related items, maybe a small wall mounted shelf or a rack below the table so that your papers, stationery and the like do not spill over to the rest the room.
It is not uncommon to see laundry being strewn all over the bedroom. Mornings are usually busy when you want to set off to work and need to get that 8am bus and tidying up the bedroom is the last thing on your mind. But smart organisation can help you leave and more importantly, come back to a better organised bedroom. Leaving your laundry scattered around or in a heaping pile on the floor is a surprise that unsuspecting visitors will not appreciate too. Instead, toss your dirty clothes in a pretty hamper that you can keep tucked away in the bathroom or in the corner of your bedroom.
Kitsch and bright quirky prints are a great way to accessorize the bedroom. They can instantly lift up the room's look and feel. Bright colors and bold patterned bedsheets are a fun way to add flavor to the room, but when they're covered in bleach spots or have become dull over a period of time— they're not OK anymore. Mismatched sheets is another common mistake. Do not go overboard with vibrant prints and colors, instead, add them subtly to a couple of items. You want the bedroom to be uplifting and fun, not an overdose of technicolor carnival!
Though a lot depends on what your personal tastes are, some basic rules can be applied to everyone and avoiding these common bedroom decor mistakes can help you sort your bedroom decor issues. You might have spent on the interior decorator's designing fee, but have you always wondered why the bedroom still doesn't look as organized as what you had imagined? Have a look at your bedroom now and mend these errors today!