6 Heart stopping bedroom decorating mistakes we all make!

Closets often become dumping spaces to hide the mess. After a long week, it's safe to say that it looks like a tornado whipped through your closet, but it doesn't have to stay that way. Once you have organised your closet, devote few extra minutes everyday to keep things back the way they were. We promise you, you will save time in finding stuff. How many times have you tried looking for something in your cupboard and could not because of utter disorganisation? Get rid of things that you donot need and make separate compartments for easy access to all items.

If space is a constraint, fret not. Have a look at these brilliant compact closet designs for inspiration!