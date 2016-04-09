Decorate your rental apartment with minimum costs!

Living in a rental apartment has its own advantages, especially for those who are always on the move from one city to another. A majority of the working population all over the world live in rented accommodations which may be unfurnished, or partially furnished or even fully furnished. The kind of apartment chosen often depends on the individual’s budget, family size, and factors like proximity to workplace and so on.

But no matter where you live, you would definitely want to turn it into a home and add your personal touches or the décor accents that you like, right? And that is where the biggest drawback of living in a rental apartment kicks in, since landlords almost never encourage you to re-decorate. Installing any type of fixture like wall shelves or cove lighting is a serious no-no. Even small changes like nail holes on the living room wall can cause a rift in your relationship with your landlord.

With all the landlord’s strict “don’ts” in mind, decorating a rental apartment can seem challenging. But where there is a will, there is a way! Here are some cool ideas and tricks which can enable you to adorn your rental apartment the way you want, without causing any permanent changes.