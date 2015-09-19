A house for every need

When the apartment is so luxurious, can the bath facilities be anything less! The bathroom is huge rectangular shaped with two wash basins, shower with an enclosure along with a square shaped Jacuzzi which is perfect for a couple! Above the wash basins are glass cupboard where you can keep all the bathing accessories in a tidy and subtle manner. Even the washrooms are sufficiently large with an orange colored theme to go by. Both the sides of the wall are textured painted with a window and some yellow colored lights. The bowl shaped wash basin is equally classy.

One thing is for sure that once you enter this chic apartment, you will not feel like getting out. It is like a home which you always wanted, a home which is luxurious but has that homey feel to it..a magical place where you can get lost!

