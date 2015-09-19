A house for every need

If you have been looking for a perfect, romantic setting where you are away from the mad city life rush and want to enjoy some quiet moments of solitude with your loved ones, your search ends here! Presenting a stunning home designed by Espaco Cypriana Pinheiro. Located in Natal, the capital city of Rio Grande do Norte in the northeastern part of Brazil where luxury is an understatement.
Magic begins the moment you reach this magical place. The white tiles on dense green grass and some pine trees coupled with dim lights give you a welcome in the most royal way and pave your way to the grand entrance door of the house which is also quite unique. The door is vertically rectangular with the lower part made of wood while the upper made of glass. To look at the entire apartment from a distance makes the entrance look very subtle and classy.
Once you enter the apartment, looking at the grand chandelier which hangs right onto the dining table gives you the perfect candlelight romantic dinner you always wanted to have with “your special someone” with comfortable chairs having embroidered floral designs.
Adjacent to the dining table is a sprawling mounted TV which can give you the perfect home theater feel. The dim lights which fall onto the TV make the setting very elegant and rich and make you truly feel like a king! What sets apart this room is the fact that this room is enclosed by glass on all three sides and is perfect for recreation.
There are huge sofas with pillows, single chairs, a center table with some exquisite pots kept as showpieces. The sofas, the pillows, the pots as well as the carpet below are in perfect harmony as far the color coordination is concerned since all are in shades of off white and golden and to complement them the wooden structures like the center table, the side lamp as well as the dining table and chairs in deep dark brown. The big pillows on the sofa make you feel very much at home.
Down the twirling staircase is a perfect relaxing zone with large individual chairs which make you sink and relax with a huge TV right in front of you. Apart from the chairs, there is also a reclined chair with a soft throw like cushion on it, if you are the kind of person who likes to create the perfect atmosphere when unwinding.
Enter the kitchen and you will see a luxurious, well furnished and equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, chimney, mini bar which is not so ‘mini’ along with a huge platform for you enjoy the experience of some world class cooking. The color coordination in the kitchen is white with the furniture being in light brown color which makes the room brighter and bigger. If you want to see your loved one preparing the perfect dinner for you, then along the platform is some chairs laid out from where you can see as well as spend some quality time while dishing out some mouth watering delicacies for your ‘special someone’.
Outside the apartment, is crystal blue colored rectangular swimming pool where you can enjoy a good swim and some special moments with your loved one. In the evening, when the dim lights are turned on, the vision of the swimming pool is truly a treat to the eyes! Once you are done taking a dip in the pool, there are two relaxing chairs for you to just relax..You can also enjoy a relaxing walk on the grass in the dim light..
When the apartment is so luxurious, can the bath facilities be anything less! The bathroom is huge rectangular shaped with two wash basins, shower with an enclosure along with a square shaped Jacuzzi which is perfect for a couple! Above the wash basins are glass cupboard where you can keep all the bathing accessories in a tidy and subtle manner. Even the washrooms are sufficiently large with an orange colored theme to go by. Both the sides of the wall are textured painted with a window and some yellow colored lights. The bowl shaped wash basin is equally classy.
One thing is for sure that once you enter this chic apartment, you will not feel like getting out. It is like a home which you always wanted, a home which is luxurious but has that homey feel to it..a magical place where you can get lost!
Did you like the tour of this home? For another great tour of a splendid home visit this ideabook on ahome with soul.