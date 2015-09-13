A house with striking interiors!

This beautiful house is a perfect blend of modern and contemporary architecture which is highly affordable and does not dig a hole in your pocket. The House Ibiza brings freshness and simplicity in your lifestyle while being completely functional to meet your every need. This two storied house is simple from the outside and highly intricate and charming from the inside. Here are some of the remarkable features:
This construction is located right in the center of the field and thus has extensive corridors surrounding the property. This closed volume property has small windows which provide privacy for the owners and further grant more freedom and enjoyment with family and friends.
The entrance to the residence is through the garage, which is located in front. This elegant design has neutral white and gray tones prevailing in the construction which are contrasted by the wooden and stainless steel fittings in the gateway. You can feel the warmth and coziness of the house from the entrance itself and once you are in there, the feeling will only get stronger.
Primarily Casa Ibiza is a simple structure from the outside. It is made in regular rectangular designs with slabs neatly kept at right angles. With a gentle slope in the front, this property eliminates the need of fencing and restrictions. The beautiful front garden and symmetrical stairs add to the visual delight of this house. Upon entering the residence, you notice a double height ceiling that gives the interior an excellent lighting and ventilation flow. This is an example of some clever designing to make the place not just look good but rather sensible. A wall with various framed photographs and happy pictures of the family add a touch of color to this space. The living room has soft gray couches nicely placed in an L with two stools holding the center space.
White is predominant in this room as you have a white dining table with a covering of black glass for a little bit extra drama and a striking contrast. The storage cabinets are in white lacquer and glass cover. A modern lamp with concentric white circles holds the center space in this room.
The decor inside Casa Ibiza is simple and minimalistic. The unique combination of design pieces highlights the modern and original character of this space. The dining chairs are an easily recognizable design with the model Eames Woodchair of the distinguished firm Charles & Ray Eames. A large patio door not only provides excellent natural lighting, but also an excellent view of the distinguished pool area .
The most striking feature of the house is that Ibiza House opens onto the backyard instead of the front yard. The interiors of the house are designed with large sliding glass doors, which provide excellent natural light and creates transparency between the interiors and the exteriors. This room has an excellent view of the gourmet kitchen, the garden and the pool.
At the rear of the house there is a beautiful outside area. This area comprises of a pool, a gourmet kitchen with grill and outdoor dining. The pool coupled with the garden and a barbeque is always going to be a great combination. Full integration between the outside and the inside is achieved by opening the shutters which allow residents to enjoy a perfect patio experience. In the nut shell, the Ibiza house is a true-to-heart example of a residence where functionality meets beauty and peace.