A house with striking interiors!

Primarily Casa Ibiza is a simple structure from the outside. It is made in regular rectangular designs with slabs neatly kept at right angles. With a gentle slope in the front, this property eliminates the need of fencing and restrictions. The beautiful front garden and symmetrical stairs add to the visual delight of this house. Upon entering the residence, you notice a double height ceiling that gives the interior an excellent lighting and ventilation flow. This is an example of some clever designing to make the place not just look good but rather sensible. A wall with various framed photographs and happy pictures of the family add a touch of color to this space. The living room has soft gray couches nicely placed in an L with two stools holding the center space.