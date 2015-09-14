​10 spectacular gas stove designs

Gas cookers awaken our senses to a range of delicacies. The food turns out delicious, the flavors and aroma are fired up to the point of whipping up one’s appetite, turning the dish irresistible. This makes gas cookers an indispensable part of every Indian household kitchen. There are various types of cuisines, but in this ideabook, we will focus our creativity on using gas as fuel for our culinary quests.
When we think of materials that are easy to clean, the first that comes to mind is metal. Metal’s surfaces are easy to clean, have luster and appeal. Removing stains from metal surfaces is also quick as a breeze. Metal surfaces are also neat and elegant in appearance. However, the one important factor that cannot be overlooked is the ability of metal to transfer heat optimally. This beauty has been designed by Öz Insaat IC-iş Mimarlik Hazir Mutfak franchise.
With the futuristic design of their burners, this gas stove fits the cooking needs and requirements of anyone and everyone as it provides a great convenience and ease of use and is also easy to clean and maintain. This design belongs to the team of Spaguetti Creative who followed a bold industrial style that overwhelms all the décor of the place.
The innovative thing about these kitchens is, they are included in a cabinet and merge into as a single unit with shelves, drawers and ventilation. Naturstein Quirrenbach Herinrich Produktions display how a good design can appeal to both aesthetics and practicality.
Cleanliness and maintenance is of utmost importance in gas kitchens. Boscolo has a useful signature that appeals to cleanliness and its simplistic design cleverly avoids places that would otherwise be hard to clean. The dark tone and smooth texture makes it easy to clean.
In all of the above we have seen that the structure of the gas stove is on a bar or a counter, here comes an interesting variation, which is in some way built-in furniture. It helps to have a more solid structure and perhaps it is also a mark of protection. Photography show is a great design created by the firm Wiedemann Werkstätten who chooses wood as the perfect material for hosting this kitchen.
The first thing that comes to mind when seeing this beautiful stove is that if something was thought of before it was designed, to prove to be as simple as possible. Inmateria firm is the creator of this sixth minimalist kitchen option we bring to you that strategically accommodates five burners, knobs located in a small space
Contrary to the previous option, we show this design by a German firm Betonwerkstatt, with four evenly arranged burners. The gas cooker is perfect for places where there is sufficient space or where large burners are required.
The size of every cooking gas depends on personal preference and space available in the cooking area. As space was not a concern, designers Ana Paula and Sanderson Arquitetur, decided to design a kitchen with large grills.
It is difficult to cook in large containers when the grill is small and this problem was sorted out by this classic design by Alessandro Multari Ingegnere. He has created this large gas store which one large burner on the side and other four medium sized ones on the side which give freedom at the time of food preparation.
This sophisticated gas stove is a creation of Vegni Design who has followed modern design using avant-grade materials which are currently the most preferred style by all. Look at the design and tell us if it is not captivating!
Kitchenis a place where the designs, shapes and colors can be mixed and cooking functions can be performed at one’s comfort. Let us know if you liked this book of ideas and which of these gas stoves captivated you?
