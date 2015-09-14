Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 spectacular gas stove designs

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
Quadra per Effeti, Vegni Design Vegni Design KitchenBench tops
Loading admin actions …

Gas cookers awaken our senses to a range of delicacies. The food turns out delicious, the flavors and aroma are fired up to the point of whipping up one’s appetite, turning the dish irresistible. This makes gas cookers an indispensable part of every Indian household kitchen. There are various types of cuisines, but in this ideabook, we will focus our creativity on using gas as fuel for our culinary quests.

Vibrant in red

SN SALİH ŞAHİN EVİ, ÖZ-İŞ İNŞAAT İÇ MİMARLIK HAZIR MUTFAK ÖZ-İŞ İNŞAAT İÇ MİMARLIK HAZIR MUTFAK KitchenBench tops
ÖZ-İŞ İNŞAAT İÇ MİMARLIK HAZIR MUTFAK

ÖZ-İŞ İNŞAAT İÇ MİMARLIK HAZIR MUTFAK
ÖZ-İŞ İNŞAAT İÇ MİMARLIK HAZIR MUTFAK
ÖZ-İŞ İNŞAAT İÇ MİMARLIK HAZIR MUTFAK

When we think of materials that are easy to clean, the first that comes to mind is metal. Metal’s surfaces are easy to clean, have luster and appeal. Removing stains from metal surfaces is also quick as  a breeze. Metal surfaces are also neat and elegant in appearance. However, the one important factor that cannot be overlooked is the ability of metal to transfer heat optimally. This beauty has been designed by Öz Insaat IC-iş Mimarlik Hazir Mutfak franchise.

Retro inspiration

Bed and Breakfast | Home gallery, Roma, Spaghetticreative Spaghetticreative KitchenBench tops
Spaghetticreative

Spaghetticreative
Spaghetticreative
Spaghetticreative

With the futuristic design of their burners, this gas stove fits the cooking needs and requirements of anyone and everyone as it provides a great convenience and ease of use and is also easy to clean and maintain. This design belongs to the team of Spaguetti Creative who followed a bold industrial style that overwhelms all the décor of the place.

Compact and powerful

homify KitchenBench tops
homify

homify
homify
homify

The innovative thing about these kitchens is, they are included in a cabinet and merge into as a single unit with shelves, drawers and ventilation. Naturstein Quirrenbach Herinrich Produktions display how a good design can appeal to both aesthetics and practicality.

On the island

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo KitchenBench tops
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

Cleanliness and maintenance is of utmost importance in gas kitchens. Boscolo has a useful signature that appeals to cleanliness and its simplistic design cleverly avoids places that would otherwise be hard to clean. The dark tone and smooth texture makes it easy to clean.

Submerged

Küche Tombak Eiche Stahl , Wiedemann Werkstätten Wiedemann Werkstätten KitchenBench tops Event venues
Wiedemann Werkstätten

Wiedemann Werkstätten
Wiedemann Werkstätten
Wiedemann Werkstätten

In all of the above we have seen that the structure of the gas stove is on a bar or a counter, here comes an interesting variation, which is in some way built-in furniture. It helps to have a more solid structure and perhaps it is also a mark of protection. Photography show is a great design created by the firm Wiedemann Werkstätten who chooses wood as the perfect material for hosting this kitchen.

Minimalist cooking

Piani top cemento, Inmateria Inmateria KitchenBench tops
Inmateria

Inmateria
Inmateria
Inmateria

The first thing that comes to mind when seeing this beautiful stove is that if something was thought of before it was designed,  to prove to be as simple as possible. Inmateria firm is the creator of this sixth minimalist kitchen option we bring to you that strategically accommodates five burners, knobs located in a small space


Basic

homify KitchenBench tops
homify

homify
homify
homify

Contrary to the previous option, we show this design by a German firm Betonwerkstatt, with four evenly arranged burners. The gas cooker is perfect for places where there is sufficient space or where large burners are required.

Large modern

Cobertura Parque Areião, Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

The size of every cooking gas depends on personal preference and space available in the cooking area. As space was not a concern, designers Ana Paula and Sanderson Arquitetur, decided to design a kitchen with large grills.

Thinking big

_M2 Home_, Alessandro Multari Ingegnere - I AM puro ingegno italiano Alessandro Multari Ingegnere - I AM puro ingegno italiano KitchenBench tops
Alessandro Multari Ingegnere—I AM puro ingegno italiano

Alessandro Multari Ingegnere - I AM puro ingegno italiano
Alessandro Multari Ingegnere—I AM puro ingegno italiano
Alessandro Multari Ingegnere - I AM puro ingegno italiano

It is difficult to cook in large containers when the grill is small and this problem was sorted out by this classic design by Alessandro Multari Ingegnere. He has created this large gas store which one large burner on the side and other four medium sized ones on the side which give freedom at the time of food preparation.

Sophisticated

Quadra per Effeti, Vegni Design Vegni Design KitchenBench tops
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

This sophisticated gas stove is a creation of Vegni Design who has followed modern design using avant-grade materials which are currently the most preferred style by all. Look at the design and tell us if it is not captivating!

Kitchenis a place where the designs, shapes and colors can be mixed and cooking functions can be performed at one’s comfort. Let us know if you liked this book of ideas and which of these gas stoves captivated you?

If you liked this ideabook and would like to see more great kitchen designs, take a look at this ideabook on 7 sleek kitchen designs.

A small home full of suprises


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks