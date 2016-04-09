Wall murals: the new wallpaper

Wallpapers can be found in every shade and with every type of motif imaginable. They can be adapted to every wish and desire. There is, however, one thing they lack: uniqueness. Wallpapers are printed with the same pattern and colour tone every time, but a wall mural is unequivocally unique, because an artist has poured their inspirations and passion for art into a mural. Just like a painting, even when reproduced by hand, it is, and will always remain unique. There are no two identical Sistine Chapels and even if there was another one Michelangelo would have created two pieces, each with specific and unique traits. That being said, investing in a wall mural will boost the local economy and encourage an artist to grow and show their art. A wall mural is also like having a painting without the hassle of a canvas, a frame or nails to hang it on the wall. Here are a few pointers to help anyone wishing to have a wall mural painted in their home.
The room has been chosen and the wall where the mural will be painted has been selected as well. Then comes the time to chose a theme or a depiction that captures the essence of the person living there or a theme that follows the tastes and personality of that person. Also, depending on where the mural will be, a theme that is linked to the room should also be considered. For example, having a mural of a beach with people and fish swimming around painted in a kitchen might not be the best selection because a beach doesn't have any close connections to a kitchen.This living room has a beautiful floral mural that enlivens the whole space and makes it look stunning.
In colour psychology, every colour has its own significations and influences. That explains why choosing a colour to paint the walls is very important to think about before applying the first coat of paint. The same idea applies to a wall mural. A theme should be thought of before anything else as well as the general colour that it will be painted in. Will it be a green forest or a grey mountain chain landscape. If so, the colour choice should be one that works well with the rest of the decor of the room: the walls, the lamps and the furniture. Planing ahead is the safest bet when it comes to a wall mural because it will avoid unwanted surprises and an unexpected outcome. If no specific colour is decided upon, why not go for all the colours of the rainbow as shown in this picture?
At any point in a person's life there will be a moment when they see an artwork, an image or a landscape that will resonate with them. That is when a person sees something and will have enjoyed that piece so much that it will keep popping up in their mind. It is an imagery that has been so appreciated that the person will remember it for a long time afterwards. An image that leaves such a trace is the ideal kind of picture that should be painted on a wall mural.
In order to render the truest and most resembling mural, an appropriate artist should be chose to paint the mural. For example, if a person wants a mural of planets orbiting around the sun to be painted on their wall, choosing an artist that is specialised in abstract art might not be the best option. Shopping around and seeing several pieces that an artist has painted will be the perfect way to know if it is a good match. Also, it is possible to ask the artist in advance for a sketch of what he or she would envision for the wall mural.
After deciding upon a colour palette, a theme and a good artist, the size of the wall mural should come next. For obvious reasons, a 5 meter high mural won't be the ideal choice for a small flat that rises to 3 meters high. Size matters to wall murals!
A wall mural doesn't necessarily need to be huge and taking up an entire wall. Sometimes, it is a matter of taste where someone prefers something discrete while another person might not want to break the bank or another person simply doesn't have enough space to have an entire wall covered. These situations demand a solution that is adjusted to their requirements: a small wall mural. The image here is a delightfully lovely mural on a piece of wood that has been painted and embellished with organic materials. A small image such a this one would be perfect next to the bed or in a bathroom.
Sometimes, the layout of the home is not quite what a person would have wanted out of it. In other cases, the home needs to be revived and redecorated to get it out of the past decades and into the current day and age and sometimes all the flat needs is a wind of change. For all the aforementioned, having an optical illusion painted on the wall can be a wonderful way to jazz things up in the home.
The current image is a masterful wall mural that has been painted on a curved wall. The brilliantly painted bicycle and window facing out to a beautiful view that seems so real that one must take a second look at it, to realise that this mural is an optical illusion. This is a great way to decorate a flat as well as being a very original display of art. This artwork has been made possible by Cinzia Perino Art.
For every wall mural to be noticed, it must be in a location that sees a lot of traffic such as the hallway. The mural should at least be on a wall of an important room in the home where people gather such as the dining room, the kitchen, the living room, the play room and the bedroom.
Then comes a very important question. Which wall is the best to have a mural painted on it? The answer rests in the layout of the furniture and the lighting. For example, if a wall mural is painted on a wall that is hidden by an open door or bulky furniture, it will result in an awkward decor. What must be kept in mind is if the wall is clear of any hindrance, close to a source of light and, most importantly, in full view for all to see.