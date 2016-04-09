Wall murals: the new wallpaper

At any point in a person's life there will be a moment when they see an artwork, an image or a landscape that will resonate with them. That is when a person sees something and will have enjoyed that piece so much that it will keep popping up in their mind. It is an imagery that has been so appreciated that the person will remember it for a long time afterwards. An image that leaves such a trace is the ideal kind of picture that should be painted on a wall mural.

In order to render the truest and most resembling mural, an appropriate artist should be chose to paint the mural. For example, if a person wants a mural of planets orbiting around the sun to be painted on their wall, choosing an artist that is specialised in abstract art might not be the best option. Shopping around and seeing several pieces that an artist has painted will be the perfect way to know if it is a good match. Also, it is possible to ask the artist in advance for a sketch of what he or she would envision for the wall mural.