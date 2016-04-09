Stunning ways to display your photos at home

For those who like DIY projects, the following is an wonderful idea that can be accomplished by all, tall and small. It can be hung in any room of the home. What is needed is some glue, a few meters of thread and of course, pictures depicting a meaningful moment. The current picture shows a set of images that have been hung above the headboard of the bed.

Firstly, the pictures that are horizontal should be put aside together and the rest of the pictures that are in a vertical direction can be placed together as well. Then comes the time to glue horizontal images with enough space between them to create a symmetrical alignment. Within no time you have a beautiful looking backdrop above the headboard of your bed.