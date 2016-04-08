Place your speakers perfectly to hit the right note

Depending on the type and size of the speakers, they should be placed in the room in a particular manner. Firstly, if the speakers are part of a surround sound system they should placed around the living room as mentioned earlier. There should be one speaker placed directly under the television and all other four speakers in every corner of the room. If the room is not made in a square or rectangular shape, it is important to visualise where the sound will travel. This means that the person watching a movie should be in the middle of all speakers or in a location that is sure to receive all transmitted sounds.

Secondly, if the sound system consists only of two small side speakers they should be hung on either side of the telivision as shown in the current picture. If the speakers are large free-standing they should be placed on each side of the television and at least one meter away from it. This means that they can be hung from the ceiling or left standing in two corners of the room. Naturally the sound must be directed towards the couch where people will sit to listen.

