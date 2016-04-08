Simple yet nice ways to store winter clothes

Finally, those of you who have a dumpy old attic lying unused or turned into a horrible store room on top of your home, can clean up that space and use it to store your winter clothes and things. You could construct shelves like this, but if you are worried about them gathering dust, storing them in wooden, metal or even plastic boxes is a better idea. Don't store your winter clothes in cardboard boxes, because even if a single mouse gets into your attic, it can chew away your clothes through the cardboard. If you want to get more out of your attic and want to turn it into a living space, here are some ideas that may help.