The 7 deadly sins that can transform your home décor in surprising ways!

Pride, lust, anger, gluttony, sloth, envy and greed are known as the seven deadly sins thatconsume human beings. The passion of these seven deadly sins can beincorporated while designing a house by focusing on each room and its characteristics. Each person in the family is usually plagued by one or theother of the seven sins. And there is a particular room for every family member,which he or she loves to haunt very often.
For instance,consider gluttony or an overwhelming love for food. It reminds us of thekitchen, which is a very multi-functional place and is the hub of the house ingeneral. This place has evolved over the years from just being a place forcooking, to being a place that is often used for entertaining and sharing mealswith friends. And it’s a sinfully delicious joint too!
Other specialrooms to indulge in the favourite deadly sins are the bedroom, garage,craft room for DIY projects, family room and a romantic farmhouse to be proudabout.
While designingthese rooms it has to be ensured that each one of these rooms reflects theindulgence of the owner.
There are many people with a great passion for cooking and food in general. When designing a house, care is taken to provide a large space for the kitchen and this would be their indulgence. They will not leave a stone unturned to make it the best space in their home, replete with the latest equipment like a large modern refrigerator, blenders, etc. They ensure that the kitchen is rightly balanced with easy access to the stove, island and sink. Each and every area of the kitchen is well planned and there is adequate space for friends and family to gather and chat. This area also becomes a pride of place for entertaining frequently. As food is one of the deadly sins, the kitchen would be a great place for gluttons to gather and share recipes and have a cook-out.
The bedroom is the right place for those struck by the sin of sloth. Such people love to laze about the bedroom in their free time and during holidays. They prefer large and opulent bedrooms where they can relax and have a drink or chat on the phone. Being slothful, such people take great care to design the room in such a way that, they can comfortably snooze whenever the mood strikes or cuddle up with their partners. Large comfortable beds, marble floors and soft textures are their greatest indulgences. Comfort is their first choice while decorating the room for their one and only deadly sin, which is being a sloth. For instance, this lavish bedroom designed by Design Studio Details, interior architects from Russia, can steal the heart of a leisure-seeking individual in a jiffy.
Lust is one of the greatest deadly sins people indulge in, and it comes in many forms. Peoplelust for the latest gadgets, kitchen equipment, baking goods and elegant bathroom fittings etc. Some lust for a large bedroom, with large andsnug beds and all modern facilities like a remote controlled TV set coming outa cabinet at the touch of a button. Others yearn for a bathroom with the mostluxurious bathtub with advanced fittings and features. Many lust foropulent living rooms which can take their guests’ breath away and create alasting impression. So there is no end to what lust can do for you!
Greed is another deadly sin that draws attention right from the overall décor of the house. People with greed want to do a lot of things while designing their homes, but are conscious about the budget at all times. They are not necessarily stingy, but being conscious about the amount being spent on décor makes them go for a minimalistic style. Such homeowners may prefer a minimalistic kitchen and try and optimize the layout for arranging large appliances. They usually have the greed to create exactly what they want, but they ensure that their focus is on functionality and how the design would cater to the needs of the family. Their homes are often inconspicuous and do not attract too much attention, but are at the same time modern and functional.
The deadly sin wrath consumes people who are constantly restless and look for something to do to occupy their mind and keep them calm. They like to make things on their own, like crafts and other DIY projects. The garage is the place where they can concentrate and make things. These people invest a lot of time and money in their garages by introducing a lot of equipment that are useful for their projects. They need larger garages paces where they can hang their punching bags and gloves. For the more organized ones, the garage is filled with neatly fixed shelves that are equipped with various supplies. This way, people prone to wrath keep themselves busy in a productive manner.
Some people are proud of their family and their achievements. Such people prefer a classic style family or living room that is large, and treat themselves like royalty. Their living areas may have lavish couches, ornate tables, stunning wall units, rich curtains, plush rugs and much more. The rooms may also come with walls dedicated to a generous number of family photos, awards won by family members and there may also be a sprinkling of expensive artefacts. People who give in to pride usually love showing off their homes, and their living spaces are the perfect spots for commencing that journey!
Envy is a deadly sin that people can do without, but often fail to do so. Envious beings constantly try to be better than their neighbours. For such people, having a romantic farmhouse in Tuscany or any place far off from the madding crowd is usually the best bet. Leaving everything familiar in the city and moving to the countryside can be very romantic as the house will be out in the open with no neighbours in the immediate vicinity. If there is no one next door, the chances of feeling envious of the neighbour will not be present. Naturally, those affected by envy will feel better and exclusive.
For commoners, it is immensely difficult to give up on one or more of the above mentioned sins. So it's best if you use your indulgence positively and enable your home or home decor to reflect it in an elegant manner.