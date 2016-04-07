The 7 deadly sins that can transform your home décor in surprising ways!

Pride, lust, anger, gluttony, sloth, envy and greed are known as the seven deadly sins thatconsume human beings. The passion of these seven deadly sins can beincorporated while designing a house by focusing on each room and its characteristics. Each person in the family is usually plagued by one or theother of the seven sins. And there is a particular room for every family member,which he or she loves to haunt very often.

For instance,consider gluttony or an overwhelming love for food. It reminds us of thekitchen, which is a very multi-functional place and is the hub of the house ingeneral. This place has evolved over the years from just being a place forcooking, to being a place that is often used for entertaining and sharing mealswith friends. And it’s a sinfully delicious joint too!

Other specialrooms to indulge in the favourite deadly sins are the bedroom, garage,craft room for DIY projects, family room and a romantic farmhouse to be proudabout.

While designingthese rooms it has to be ensured that each one of these rooms reflects theindulgence of the owner.