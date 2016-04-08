6 Ways to Make your Home Perfect for Cats

Unlike dogs who are always happy with human companionship, cats need their space and want to get away from other pets, noise and humans too. They need their special cat zone, where they can cherish some personal time with their water, food, toys and even their scratching post. Also, remember that cats love outdoors and find it extremely cosy to lounge on a balcony or terrace. You can opt for either cat fencing or cat enclosures which will be their ‘catio’. Or you can build a cat enclosure yourself, but if you want you can also contact a professional builder. Simply fencing your balcony or deck can be a great idea as well.

Small adjustments to your home can make it a perfect and cosy hangout zone for your beloved pet. Go through another ideabook to find out what else you can do - 9 tips for a pet friendly home.