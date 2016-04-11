Creative uses for used wine corks!

Who has not twirled a wine cork in their hands after finishing a good bottle of wine? Most of us just go and dump the bottle and the cork into the trash can, but there are so many DIY things that we can do instead, specially with the wine cork. Artwork to usable products, a household item to something you can showcase at your workplace, used wine corks can be upcycled and reused in many ways. Here are 6 ideas to creatively use used wine corks!