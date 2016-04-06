Do you have a tiny little backyard that you want to turn into a lovely garden? Consider giving it an English spin. Particularly popular during Victorian times, not only is an English country garden a green refreshing escape from the dull grey's of a city because of its variety of plants, but it is tidy in spite of the first haphazard feeling you may get at seeing it. Maintaining such a garden will be easier for those with little time, and such a garden style will definitely have a symmetrical beauty in spite of its laid back layout. So waste no time, use these 6 simple tips to turn your backyard into an elegant English country garden!