A Country Home with Rustic Simplicity

What do you see - the grey walls, the green seating zone, the tiny blue door, the roughly painted window or the large wooden door? Well, all of these are unique in their own way, and still coexist peacefully. It is not just the rough texture of the wall or the tiled floor that will capture your attention. It is the thought behind the room; everything is so carelessly arranged that you will hardly find any streamlined pattern. But even chaos has its own charm; and it is this chaotic assemblage which impresses the onlooker. It is as if you are looking at a post-modern painting with a riot of bright and subdued colours, and the theme is yours to choose!

So if you are a true Bohemian at heart, you will not fail to appreciate the beauty of this home.