Picking the right rug for your home is not as easy as it sounds. The right rug can make a space feel complete and wholesome, while the wrong rug can look totally out of place, making a room feel unfinished and weird. Although many people often underestimate the impact a rug can make on a space, many interior designers recommend starting with the area rug first before even choosing colours to paint the walls and finding furnishings and decorations.

Why all the fuss about rugs? Well, considering how expensive rugs can be, you will want to make sure you choose the right rug. There are several main elements to keep in mind when choosing the right rug for your home such as the pattern, colour, shape, size, and the placement of the rug. We will also discuss how to choose a rug according to the room or layout of the space, and how to maintain rugs.

We hope the tips and information available here will help you to find the perfect rug to compliment any space. Let's browse through these tips shall we?