Picking the right rug for your home is not as easy as it sounds. The right rug can make a space feel complete and wholesome, while the wrong rug can look totally out of place, making a room feel unfinished and weird. Although many people often underestimate the impact a rug can make on a space, many interior designers recommend starting with the area rug first before even choosing colours to paint the walls and finding furnishings and decorations.
Why all the fuss about rugs? Well, considering how expensive rugs can be, you will want to make sure you choose the right rug. There are several main elements to keep in mind when choosing the right rug for your home such as the pattern, colour, shape, size, and the placement of the rug. We will also discuss how to choose a rug according to the room or layout of the space, and how to maintain rugs.
We hope the tips and information available here will help you to find the perfect rug to compliment any space. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
Why should you incorporate a rug in the first place? Well, rugs can make a big impact in the interior design of a room. Usually, the rug will take up center stage as it is often placed in the middle of a seating area or room. This is why you need to make sure you choose the right rug. One of the main functions of a rug is to pull the room together, rather than chopping it up.
Other than that, rugs are also practical and family friendly; providing cushion, comfort and warmth over a concrete, tile or wood floor. They can make a space more cozy and comfortable, while also providing aesthetic value to a room's design. Rugs are sometimes considered as artwork for the floor. They can make a colourful addition to any space, while also adding a new layer of texture and pattern to the room.
Before you go begin shopping for a rug, keep in mind that you should choose the rug according to the room. For example, if the room is long, then you should choose a long, skinny rug instead of a square one. On the other hand, if your room is more wide than long, you need to pick a wide rug that will fill up horizontal floor space adequately.
It is very important that you choose the rug according to the room and not according to the sofa or other furniture. This is because, if you choose the rug based on your sofa instead of the room, then often you are cutting off huge portions of the room and making it look smaller.
When choosing a rug for your home, use patterns or colours in your favour. For example, you can use a neutral rug to tone down the vibrant sofa in your living room, or a rug with patterns to add modernity to the room.
Stick with a single-colour rug with either a neutral shade or a shade that compliments the existing furnishings if you already have a lot of colour and pattern going on in your space. Patterned rugs with lots of colour are a little more tricky, and it's generally easier to choose it first, then add in furniture and accessories that coordinate afterwards.
Make sure you take into account the tones in your flooring, walls and other fixed finishes when choosing a rug as it is one of the largest pieces of
furniture in the room. However, sometimes rules are meant to be broken, and a colourful boldly patterned rug may be just what your space needs to liven it up.
The next thing to consider is the shape and size of the rug. As a general rule of thumb, square rugs are for square rooms, rectangular rugs are for rectangular rooms, and round rugs are for foyers or children's rooms, and family rooms.
What is the right sized rug for your space? Well, a rug should fit the size of your seating area (which is not necessarily the entire room) and be as large as possible within it. The logic behind this is that when sitting on the sofa, your feet are on the soft, warm rug instead of the hard, cold floor. If the rug is for a dining area, you want to be able to pull the chairs back and still have them sitting on the rug.The best way to get the ideal sized rug is to measure the size of your the area you want to fill before shopping, and get the closest size up from that.
The placement of the rug can make a place look complete or all chopped up. The wrong placement can make a room look smaller and totally out of proportion. Here are some popular placement layouts that work for most spaces. If most of your seating is up against the wall, your rug should be big enough to fit under the front legs of all pieces. However, if your furniture floats in the middle of the room, your rug should be big enough to fit under all four legs of each piece of furniture. In bedrooms, you could also place two runners on each side or a single runner at the foot of the bed.
The striking patchwork rug pictured here is available from Natural Fibres Export, a furniture and accessories store based in Jaipur, India.
Last but not least, it's important to take into account how easy it will be to clean your rug. If you have pets or children at home, choose a rug that is easy to clean because it's going to get dirty very fast. We recommend using a rug pad along with your rug as it will help protect it for years to come, and add another layer of comfort. Rugs pads also prevent your rug from slipping all over the place.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have.