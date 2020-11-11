A step-by-step guide for false ceiling installation

False ceilings are increasingly being incorporated into modern architecture since they not only lend aesthetic value, but also create visual depth and layers. False ceilings are often known as dropped ceilings as they are literally dropped or hung from the main ceiling. One of the main functions of false ceilings is to conceal wiring, air conditioner ducts and so on. Such ceilings can also be used to delicately divide a large space into intimate sections without building walls. False ceilings accompanied with cove lighting can take the look of any space, be it your living room, bedroom, or dining area, to a whole new level too.

False ceilings can be designed in a number of ways. The most common materials used to build a false ceiling are gypsum sheets or pre fabricated panels. Apart from these, wood panels are also often used to create such ceilings. You can install false ceilings on your own, or hire a professional if you are not very confident of managing things yourself. In either case, it will help you to be aware of the process of installing a false ceiling. Go through our step by step tutorial for a clearer insight.