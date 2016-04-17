Transform your home into a stunning art gallery in 6 easy steps!

A gallery of art works and photographs can instantly upgrade the look and feel of any room in your home. Gallery arrangement is an interior design trend that has been gathering momentum for the past few years, and is not likely to lose its attraction in the future too. A gallery wall invokes visual interest, and is a good way of highlighting an accent wall. This décor idea is also inexpensive and easy to maintain. However, when choosing elements for a gallery wall, you should ensure that there is a thread of continuity – for example similar hues – which run through every display.

A gallery wall should ideally be put together in large rooms where the viewer has enough space to stand back and appreciate each element of the arrangement. Galleries in small or narrow rooms can make the space look crowded and busy. Living rooms, dens and staircases are ideal places to plan a gallery. Avoid creating a gallery in bedrooms if you feel it’s too distracting. Once a gallery wall is created, changing it can be quite tiresome and time consuming. Hence, take plenty of time to plan your gallery before putting up pictures. The successful implementation of a gallery wall requires patience and physical effort. So, it is best to attempt creating this with a friend. Here are 6 steps to help you create a beautiful gallery.