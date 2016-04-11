A Modern Home With An Artistic Twist

The modern design wave has made a huge impact in India over the last few years. Countless designers and architects are now taking on the modern challenge by adding their own twist to their designs. Modern houses, usually, focus on structural simplicity, order and functionality. Monochromatic walls, basic materials and clean architectural lines form the foundation of modern design and architecture. Modern style is also heavily influenced by the elements in minimal style with a strong emphasis on lines, texture, and lack of ornamentation. Between Lines, an architectural firm in Bangalore, India, designed this house with the modern style we’ve come to admire and love. Grid-like designs, dramatic art to complement the stark décor, and an artistic twist define the décor and architecture of this stunning house.

Today on homify 360, we explore the interiors and exteriors of this gorgeous house in Bangalore and understand the subtle beauty of modern style. Let’s begin the tour, shall we?