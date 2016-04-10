A Contemporary House With A Breathtaking View

Developed in the latter half of the 20th century, contemporary style features softened and rounded lines with neutral elements and a bold color palette. Architect Monica Spada Durante incorporated the smooth profile of contemporary style into this stunning apartment in Alameda Lorena, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Minimally designed with patterned fabrics and an unconventional color palette, this apartment tantalizes your senses. An open layout with a breathtaking view further enhances the appeal of this apartment in Brazil.
Today on homify 360, we explore the beautiful art of contemporary décor and enjoy this virtual tour in Brazil. Let’s begin, shall we?
We begin first with the media room, the room that finds its way from the living room of this apartment. Designed in a neutral palette, the media room is furnished with a comfortable yet elegant sofa set. A large flat screen television dominates one side of the room with a minimal media cabinet resting below it.
The living room and the dining room of this apartment seamlessly and effortlessly flow into each other, strongly emphasizing on the open layout style. Designed with minimal furniture, the designer has accentuated the décor with a bold patterned chair and stool that represent modern style. A curved light rests above the chair, giving this space a modern art piece look.
The designer has combined the dining room and the kitchen to create an expansive space. The contrasting elements of the kitchen and the dining room décor make it visually appealing. White subtle tones of the kitchen blend beautifully with the warm brown tones of the dining room. Ceiling lights across this space illuminate the area with a warm glow.
Besides the living room rests the balcony that faces a breathtaking high rise view. The grey tones the balcony is designed with is highlighted with the silver toned décor accessories and the silver tiled wall. This balcony is the perfect place to relax after a long, tiring day.
Elegant and cozy – these are the two words to describe the interiors of the bedroom. The designer has focused primarily on the comfort factor of the bedroom and then enhanced its look with the element of elegance. A wide desk takes space in the corner of the bedroom.
Reveling in elegance, this apartment stays true to the elements of contemporary style but doesn’t shy away from the strokes of modern style either.
