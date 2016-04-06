Our Weekly tips to Save Money Around the House!

There are a myriad of ways you can save money around the house if know how. Although it may be just a little here and little there, in the end, it adds up to quite a lot, and you can end up saving lots of money. So browse through this idea guide with us to get your weekly tips on how to save money around the house. Consider the time you spend here an investment for your household.
Many people end up wasting a lot of money because they are not organized enough or can't seem to break off from old habits. We hope this idea guide will inspire you and motivate you to work through these issues. Remember, it's never too late to change.
Other than saving loads of money and time, you can also help make the world a better place by living a more sustainable lifestyle at the same time. For example, using energy efficient lighting and cloth napkins instead of serviettes can save money as well as our environment. For more tips like this, continue browsing through this idea guide.
Loads of money can be saved around the house if you just organize and use your pantry properly. This is because you are less likely to buy things you don't need or let food go to waste if you're keeping a well-organized food pantry. Find a tall multi-purpose storage unit like the one pictured here to help you organize your food storage. Having a specific place for vegetables, eggs, and other condiments such as herbs and spices will make it much easier to find what you're looking for.
It's also a good idea to have a chalkboard in the kitchen and pantry to help you keep track of what is and isn't needed. This will also save you time the next time you need to go shopping, and you won't have to waste money buying things you already have.
The practical food storage unit pictured here is designed by Friday Project, designers based in Amsterdam and Italy.
Although this may be a long shot, you can try to renegotiate your rent or refinance your mortgage. You'll never know if you don't try right? Anyway, you don't lose anything by trying, but have all to gain instead. So, the next time your lease is up for renewal, try negotiating a lower rent. If you're a home owner, look into refinancing your mortgage. You may be able to save a couple of percentage points on your interest rate.
Getting free interior design advice and tips has never been easier. There are so many free resources available online to help you design your home, it would be a shame not to use them. Just google
free interior design software and you will find a whole list that you can download or use for free.
Another way to get free design consultation is to take advantage of the many retailers' in-house design teams. You can also visit your local furniture stores to find out if they offer free design tips or advice. Paint stores also always have some knowledgeable advice, and even certain clothing retailers have free stylists to help you shop.
Finding affordable energy efficient lighting these days is relatively easy now that the old-fashioned incandescent bulbs are slowly being phased out. Just look out for CFL and LED bulbs that have specifically state that they save energy. Believe us, you won't regret investing in energy efficient lighting as you will save loads of money on electricity bills in the long-run.
Browse through lighting designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
We may not always be conscious of it even though we know it for a fact, but all paper are essentially trees. So, by switching to cloth napkins, you are actually saving trees and not only your money. Furthermore, cloth napkins are also much nicer than paper, and are easily available everywhere. You can get a variety of colours and patterns for a couple of dollars. If you like, you can even get personalized or custom designed cloth napkins.
Last but not least, some gardening can help to reduce the cost of your grocery shopping. If you're not an experienced gardener, start with herbs that are easy to grow such as mint and basil. The great thing about herbs is that they are small enough to be grown inside the house. Other than saving you money, growing herbs at home is also healthier, and will add some greenery to your home.
