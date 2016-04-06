Save time and money: fix your door knob yourself!

Fixing or replacing a door knob is an easy do-it-yourself project that can save you time and money. After reading this idea guide and finding out how simple it actually is to do it yourself, you may just decide to give all the doors in your home an updated look with new door knobs. Before you start shopping for door knobs, we suggest that you first remove the knob you want to replace. This will give you a better sense of the kind of replacement knob you will need. We also recommend taking the old knob to the store with you for comparison.
This idea guide is a simple step-by-step instruction manual on how to fix or replace a door knob. You will need a few basic tools for this project—a Phillips screwdriver with four ridges that come to a point like a pyramid; a doorknob set which usually comes with two screws; and a thin nail or paperclip. First you will learn how to remove the old door knob, and then replace it with a new one. You will also learn how to cover up any imperfections and make it look like a professional job.
To remove the old knob, all you need is a screwdriver with four ridges that come to a point like a pyramid. Begin by removing all the screws that hold the knob to the door. The screws will be located on the interior side of the door. If you're lucky, both knobs on either side of the door will come off together with the plate that covers the hole in the door. If not, use the following steps below as a guideline.
The faceplate will be revealed as you pull off the inside doorknob. Look for a slot in the plate along the seam where it butts against the door. Wedge a flathead screwdriver in the slot and then give the plate a half twist to pop it off. If not, look for a small slot with a metal piece on the side of the handle. Then use a clip or the key from the new doorknob to push in on the metal piece. That should make the doorknob pop loose.
Once you've removed the faceplate, you'll see the screws you should remove with a power drill. Remove the old latch by taking out the screws with a power drill or screwdriver.
Insert the new latch by screwing them in, with the curved side facing the direction in which the door closes. If you need to enlarge the mortise for the latch plate or the strike plate, make sure you have a sharp chisel and fresh blade for your box cutter. To enlarge the mortise, first define its outer edges with a box cutter. Then position the chisel to remove the excess material.
Make sure the new faceplate is positioned on the inside of the door and the outside knob on the other side. Thread the spindle (the finger-length shaft) through the faceplate and latch and into the knob.
Now it's time to screw the door knob in. Drive the screws through the faceplate and the latch and into the base of the outside knob. First use a screw driver to screw all the parts together, and then a power drill to tighten it. Remember not to over-tighten the screws though, or you'll bind the doorknob.
Now you need to connect the door knob on the inside of the door with the door knob on the outside of the door. To do this, slide the inside knob onto the other end of the spindle.Then, turn the knob until it clicks into place. Now you're done! Test the new handle to make sure it turns and locks properly.
If you find that the new door knob does not cover the screw holes, mortises, or any impressions left by the old hardware, use some wood putty to cover it up. Start by sanding down any surface imperfections and fill screw holes and excess mortise areas with a hardening-type wood putty. You can try touching up the affected areas with stain, clear finish, or paint. However, if that doesn’t blend with the colour, you’ll need to refinish or repaint the whole door or frame.
For door knobs with exposed screws, undo the screws and both knobs will come off. Begin by removing the screws on the latch plate and removing the latch assembly. Next, insert the new latch and fasten it, as mentioned above. One knob will have a spindle attached to it. Thread the spindle through the door and latch assembly so it pokes out the other side. Slide the base of the second knob onto the end of the spindle. Finally, fasten with the screws.
We hope the instructions and guidelines given above have been clear and easy for you to understand. We wish you the best of luck in your DIY projects.