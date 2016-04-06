Save time and money: fix your door knob yourself!

Fixing or replacing a door knob is an easy do-it-yourself project that can save you time and money. After reading this idea guide and finding out how simple it actually is to do it yourself, you may just decide to give all the doors in your home an updated look with new door knobs. Before you start shopping for door knobs, we suggest that you first remove the knob you want to replace. This will give you a better sense of the kind of replacement knob you will need. We also recommend taking the old knob to the store with you for comparison.

This idea guide is a simple step-by-step instruction manual on how to fix or replace a door knob. You will need a few basic tools for this project—a Phillips screwdriver with four ridges that come to a point like a pyramid; a doorknob set which usually comes with two screws; and a thin nail or paperclip. First you will learn how to remove the old door knob, and then replace it with a new one. You will also learn how to cover up any imperfections and make it look like a professional job.

We hope you will be inspired to try this easy do-it-yourself project at home. Let's browse through these tips shall we?