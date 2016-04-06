A Sleek And Stylish Modern Villa

There's something so enchanting about the elements of modern decor. Sleek lines, bold colour palettes, distinct furniture—these are the elements that define modern style. Designa Interiors and Architects, an architectural firm based in The Netherlands, incorporated the brilliant strokes of modern style into the interiors of this villa. A monochromic colour palette, minimal furnishing, and an open layout make the interiors of this villa stand out. Simple but elegant, the villa is similar to the penthouses in the bustling city of London.

Today on homify 360°, we tour this villa and learn more about the beauty of modern style.