A Sleek And Stylish Modern Villa

There's something so enchanting about the elements of modern decor. Sleek lines, bold colour palettes, distinct furniture—these are the elements that define modern style. Designa Interiors and Architects, an architectural firm based in The Netherlands, incorporated the brilliant strokes of modern style into the interiors of this villa. A monochromic colour palette, minimal furnishing, and an open layout make the interiors of this villa stand out. Simple but elegant, the villa is similar to the penthouses in the bustling city of London.
Fashioned in various tones of grey, the living room's decor resonates with transitional and modern style. The designer has furnished the space with a variety of seating options for a more distinct and personal style. Comfortable sofas, sleek armchairs, and an elegant sofa take center stage in the room. A dark coloured coffee table sits above a lush and gorgeous rug. The minimally designed media cabinet makes the living room look more spacious.
Open shelved cabinets are adorned on the side of the living room to add an interesting style to the decor. Well-placed ceiling lights rest above these cabinets, highlighting the accessories placed inside them. A rotating white framed door separates the living room from the dining room.
Ever wondered what luxurious and casual would look like together? This dining room defines this unique style. A dark wooden oval table rests in the center of the room and is flanked by 6 beautiful armchairs. An exquisite chandelier sparkles above the dining table, illuminating the place with a crystal glow. Floor-to-wall Windows allows the inflow of air and natural light.
The kitchen is designed in contrasting shades of dark brown and pearl white. One side of the kitchen is furnished with cabinets and a kitchen range. Lights are placed on the ceiling to radiate the room with a warm glow. Simple yet elegant, the kitchen is designed with an open layout and provides ample space to move around.
The kitchen is designed with a kitchen island, giving more space for cooking prep as well as searing space for those quick breakfasts. The black countertop blends beautifully with the white base of the island, accentuating the monochrome theme of the kitchen.
Elegant and minimal, this villa is sure to inspire you to start working on your dream home.
