A Humble And Charming Rustic Villa

Besides the intriguing story line and characters, fairy tales also gave their charming and idyllic villas a rather appealing feel. The shrubbery and garden surrounding the villa with the eclectic design made this villas irresistible to most of us. Now this fairy tale house has come to life in this charming rustic villa. Beautifully tiled gables, contrasting colour palette and eclectic decor accessories give this villa a distinct yet idyllic look. Constructed on a hilltop, the villa also provides a breathtaking view from its adorable windows.

Today on homify 360° we take a virtual stroll through this charming rustic villa and jump right into the fairy tales we heard as kids!