A Humble And Charming Rustic Villa

Besides the intriguing story line and characters, fairy tales also gave their charming and idyllic villas a rather appealing feel. The shrubbery and garden surrounding the villa with the eclectic design made this villas irresistible to most of us. Now this fairy tale house has come to life in this charming rustic villa. Beautifully tiled gables, contrasting colour palette and eclectic decor accessories give this villa a distinct yet idyllic look. Constructed on a hilltop, the villa also provides a breathtaking view from its adorable windows.
Today on homify 360° we take a virtual stroll through this charming rustic villa and jump right into the fairy tales we heard as kids!
Constructed on a slope covered in lush greenery, the villa is reminiscent of the homes in fairy tales. Designed with tiled gables and contrasting tones, the villa stands out with its design. The architect has also constructed a garage besides the house for parking space. Embellished doors, circular windows, and panelled shutters
The ideal way to describe the style of the living room is messy beauty. Similar to a traveller's home, the designer has added a plethora of accessories in different styles go create a distinct style. Persian rug, floral painting, and a knick-knack filled cabinet gives the living room a lived in look.
Following the eclectic and rustic combination theme, the dining room is designed with vibrancy. Coloured and differently styled dining chairs Grace the 8-seater dining table. Wide windows across the walls allows the inflow of natural light and air.
Cosy and charming, the bedroom is designed with the combination of a rustic and eclectic style. The designer has furnished the bedroom with a queen sized bed that's adorned with comfortable linen. Wall art, chandeliers, and wall lights further accentuate the rustic style of the bedroom.
Facing an expansive foliage covered landscape, the backyard of this villa completes its charm. An intricately designed fountain stands takes centre stage in the yard. Planters and shrubbery further enhance the natural element of this villa.
This marks the end of this home tour.