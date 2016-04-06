Decorate your home without making permanent changes

The lease has been signed, the keys have been duplicated and the move-in date has been set. Then comes the somewhat puzzling task of decorating the rented apartment. In some cases, a landlord will demand that no holes be made or any other type of modification cannot be done to alter the apartment. This means that a person must find ways to decorate without permanently changing anything about the apartment. Thankfully, there are many inventions available to all that will keep the flat intact without any traces of someone living there. For example, self adhesive hooks can be stuck to the wall and removed, when the time comes for moving out, without any trace of it ever hanging on the wall. Another option can be to place wallpaper on a wall with a special glue that leaves no trace and that can be removed at any point in time. The following ideabook is dedicated to those who just moved into a new flat and wish to adapt it to their personality with a few impermanent decorative objects.
When the night is cold or when the morning is drizzly and wet, there is nothing better than to walk around on a plush carpet. Getting up in the morning and placing one's feet on a fluffy carpet instead of cold tiles never sounded better. That being said, placing one or many carpets all over the apartment is a delightful way to add a personal touch to the home without changing anything about the integrity of the rented house or flat. The cosy charm a carpet brings, also adds a dash of colour to the room. The image here is of a knitted charcoal grey carpet that gives a funky personality to this living room. A unique carpet is a great investment to make for the home and it is a lovely way to express the tastes of the person living in that household. This design has been made possible by Entre Led e Design.
As mentioned earlier, there are adhesive hooks that can be hung on the wall and removed without there being a trace of the hook ever being there in the first place. These types of hooks are usually meant to hang clothes or picture frames. There are also wallpapers that can be glued to the wall to show a beautiful scenery. Some wallpapers glues are meant specially for installations that are not permanent which means that they can be removed without making any kind of alterations or damage to the wall.
The current image is of a giant image of a boardwalk headed towards the sea, it is some kind of walkway to a peaceful retreat to turquoise waters. An image as striking as this one can be printed on a giant canvas to stand proudly in any room of the home, for this type of giant picture, it can simply be leaning on the wall without making any holes or damages to the flat.
Privacy and being able to come home to an intimate and cosy setting is absolutely priceless. This means that installing curtains on the windows is of the utmost importance. Not everyone is fond of showing off for all the neighbours to see! Firstly, bold curtains that make a statement should be chosen or at least curtains that are representative the overall personality of the renter. Bright colours and patterns are always a great way to jazz up the atmosphere of the home.
The picture shown here of a living room is a wonderful way to hang curtains without making holes in the ceiling or the wall. The lush green curtains have been hung on a self-standing rack that resembles the smaller version meant for hanging clothes. This remedies the headaches that choosing drapes or curtains can incur and it won't damage the flat in any way.
Another fantastic way to decorate without making permanent damages is to do so by bringing life into the home. Having potted plants all over the house is a tribute to the wonder of Nature. When a few dashes of green are strewn throughout the home there is a sense of wholeness that comes along, when noticing the atmosphere. A potted plant can revive and enliven any drab decor.
The fun part starts when finding creative ways to store the potted plants. The image here is a truly inventive way to keep an indoor garden in a flat. An old free-standing bird cage now serves as a mini garden for plants in full bloom. Also, to give a decor makeover to the plants, reusing various colourful pots made of metal, glass or old cups and bowls as pots for the plants will also add a touch of colour to the home.
Using key furniture pieces that have character and transform the overall look and decor of the room is a must when moving into a rented home. When bringing in furniture, the pieces won't need to be drilled or nailed to the wall and cushioning can be placed at the feet to preven scratches on the floor. The following are ideas for stylishly furnishing the flat.
For a loft with a wide open space or maybe for living with roommates there can be a lively addition to the flat that provides some privacy: a room divider as shown in the current image. The great thing about room dividers is that they can be found in any possible colour or painted in a preferred colour as well as give a nice brush of colour to the room, they are lightweight and they offer intimacy. Vintage colourful furniture is also another solution that changes the vibe of the room. An old bookshelf or dresser can be painted in a vibrant colour to spruce up the decor of the room. Furthermore, a new trend has started recently where someone can use an old ladder, lean it against the wall and hang clothing on it.
The little loved ones need some decorations as well! That is when removable decals come in handy. Many figures can be bought in home improvement or home furnishing stores and stuck to the wall. Decals can be removed just as easily as they are placed on the wall. There are also various types to cater to all tastes such as Disney characters and animals of the world. There also exists a type of decal that looks like a big blackboard that can be place on the wall of a kid's room to avoid them drawing on the walls.
Decals are also meant for adults too since many city and Nature landscapes or letters and citations, shapes and other images can be put on the wall without ever making any kind of damage to the flat.
