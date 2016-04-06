Decorate your home without making permanent changes

As mentioned earlier, there are adhesive hooks that can be hung on the wall and removed without there being a trace of the hook ever being there in the first place. These types of hooks are usually meant to hang clothes or picture frames. There are also wallpapers that can be glued to the wall to show a beautiful scenery. Some wallpapers glues are meant specially for installations that are not permanent which means that they can be removed without making any kind of alterations or damage to the wall.

The current image is of a giant image of a boardwalk headed towards the sea, it is some kind of walkway to a peaceful retreat to turquoise waters. An image as striking as this one can be printed on a giant canvas to stand proudly in any room of the home, for this type of giant picture, it can simply be leaning on the wall without making any holes or damages to the flat.