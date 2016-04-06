Thinking how to entertain your guests at home. Here are 6 great tips.

The saying ‘Athithi devo bhava’ (which translates to a guest being equivalent of a lord) takes on a new meaning with the modern guest. In a fast-paced life with hardly any time to finish daily chores, guests can pose an interesting problem – we love to have them but need to miraculously find extra time and put in extra effort keep them happy. Luckily, with some handy tips in guest hosting etiquette, you’ll be entertaining at home like a pro within no time.

The modern Indian guest comes with a fair understanding of your situation but that does not mute their expectations. Being a guest is about the whole package experience – the ambience, food, the courtesy and a little enrichment served on the side. The best thing to do is plan out as much in advance as possible, tailoring the experience to their preference.

Next comes an important aspect in entertaining guests – your home décor. Take a good look around your home. Almost every part of your home from curtains to wall art can be interesting conversation starters. They shout out your general taste of things in life – cheap and make do v/s thought out and well invested. For a first time visitor, the aim should be to create little wow pockets that they instantly like. The combination of a rug and floor cushions, the home garden corner or the artfully created bookshelf or an unusual floor lamp can be a focal point in your room drawing eyeballs instantly.

Ready to prepare your home for guests? Follow these entertaining tips.