A Serene Home Full Of Charm

The countryside has long since inspired many a designer to try their hand at replicating the soothing air and graceful ways that come with country living. And today, airy open layouts unite with modern furnishing and timeless aesthetic accents to create a modern countryside effect in a number of thoughtfully planned homes. This English countryside vibe has been effectively imbibed in Villa Hilversum too, a residence designed by the famed team of architects at Designa Interieur & Architectuur BNA in Netherlands. Come take a tour and relish a slice of fine country living at its contemporary best!
The grey, white and beige Nordic style colours come together to create a canvas on which the countryside tale unfolds. The effect is as soothing as it is stunning. This living room has floor to ceiling windows which give company to warm muted walls in shades of beige. Lamps dot the room which has a comfortable looking grey sectional sofa and a chic, low coffee table – perhaps the only resilient modern piece in this classic room. Black, grey and white combine to create a sophisticated yet charming atmosphere that is Nordic and countryside, rolled into one.
Charmingly mellow cream coloured walls with old school moulding, albeit with a slightly modern quality, act as the perfect folly for the otherwise modern looking room. Comfortable sofas dot the space and offer plenty of seating for some good old entertainment in this library and entertainment room. The expansive rows of books and videos promise hours of fun as the lavish chandelier above casts a soothing glow over the whole scene.
Charm is the appropriate term to describe this pretty and bright dining area. This elegant room has a solid wooden table with armchair style chairs in plush upholstery, ready to host hours of conversation and family dining time. A driftwood style chandelier is suspended from the ceiling for some drama as the large windows let in plenty of natural light. Hardwood floor and olive green coloured walls add to the graceful surroundings.
The modern kitchen gets a country style makeover, thanks to the stylish shelves that are crafted from marble. These shelves add a homely feel and are the right partner for the large kitchen island that can accommodate hours of gourmet fun! The lighting in the space is decidedly modern as is the white cabinetry.
The kitchen extends into a quiet spot where one can sit and have a leisurely meal or a drink while regarding the verdant greenery that beckons from beyond the large glass doors. The long kitchen table as well as the comfortable chairs depict a typical country scene and the effect is soothing.
The study is in the attic, nestled under exposed planks and beams that form the slanting roof. This cosy space replicates the charming vibe that runs through the home, but in warmer tones of blacks and browns. The serious looking study has a sprinkling of modern furniture and a profusion of lamps that light up its various corners. The windows in the alcoves add a fairy tale-like feel and the dual toned walls add a designer look.
This quaint home has a number of design elements that have come together to create a visually appealing space. The cottage-like vibe is one that envelopes the entire home in a comfortable aura. The modern appeal also adds oodles of style and creates a visually engaging storyboard. Take a look at another ideabook for more inspiration - A splendid villa full of luxury.