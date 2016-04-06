A Serene Home Full Of Charm

The study is in the attic, nestled under exposed planks and beams that form the slanting roof. This cosy space replicates the charming vibe that runs through the home, but in warmer tones of blacks and browns. The serious looking study has a sprinkling of modern furniture and a profusion of lamps that light up its various corners. The windows in the alcoves add a fairy tale-like feel and the dual toned walls add a designer look.

This quaint home has a number of design elements that have come together to create a visually appealing space. The cottage-like vibe is one that envelopes the entire home in a comfortable aura. The modern appeal also adds oodles of style and creates a visually engaging storyboard. Take a look at another ideabook for more inspiration - A splendid villa full of luxury.