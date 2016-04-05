With your freezer you can do so much more!

Join us in browsing through this idea guide today to find out the genius unexpected things you can use your freezer for. Contrary to popular belief, the freezer can be used for more than freezing food! In fact, you can use the freezer to help solve a variety of household problems such as getting rid of certain pests and cleaning without water.
It is always beneficial to learn how we can maximize the functions of basic technology, which we usually take for granted. So, if you only use your freezer to store frozen pizzas and ice packs, you're missing out on a lot. However, without the proper information, it's difficult to be resourceful, so here is some useful information that will help you make full use out of your freezer. Let's browse through these tips and ideas shall we?
It can be a very annoying and frustrating situation when you have a sheet of plastic wrap that keeps sticking to itself, especially when you're trying to do something quickly, and patience is not your best virtue! However, the solution is actually quite simple. Just place the sheet of plastic wrap in the freezer for a few minutes, and it will be much easier to handle.
The low temperature will remove some of the stickiness and cling, preventing the sheet of plastic wrap from bunching up. Remember to only chill it for a few minutes though, or you might have a hard time getting the sheet of plastic wrap out of your freezer.
Some candles are just too beautiful and precious to be burned in one night. The beautiful rose candles pictured here is a good example. There is a brilliant solution however—did you know that you can put candles in the freezer to make them last longer? All you need to do is place them in the freezer for about 24 hours the day before burning them. This will help candles last for nearly twice as long. Candles tend to burn slower when the wax is chilled. They also tend to drip less, making it a less messy affair, which comes in handy for cleaning.
The lovely red ball rose candles pictured here are created by Amelia Candles, interior designers and decorators based in Letchworth, United Kingdom.
The thing about dumping your favourite pair of jeans in the washing machine is that there's no guarantee that it won't shrink or fade. However, you can't really avoid washing smelly, dirty jeans altogether or turn to the dry cleaner every time you need it to be cleaned. High quality denim that fits your perfectly can be hard to come by, and is a keeper for sure, so here's some tips on how to make your favourite pair of jeans last longer. Yes, you got it right, it involves a freezer.
All you need to do is put the jeans in a canvas bag and freeze it overnight. The next day, you have a clean pair of cold jeans! How does this happen? Well, bacteria that cause odour cannot survive in freezing low temperatures. Once the bacteria is killed, the odour disappears too.
As we mentioned earlier, bacteria cannot survive in freezing low temperatures, and the same goes for dust mites. Dust mites can be a real pain in the neck, and can even cause severe allergies in some people. However, the good news is they won't survive your freezer!
So how do you freeze the mites to death? Well, just place all
mite contaminated items such as clothing or bedding in a plastic bag and stuff them into your freezer. Leave it in there for about 24 hours or overnight, and then wash later. Just follow these simple instructions, and you will have dust-mite free, crisp bedding and clothing in no time.
Have you ever been stuck not knowing how to re-open sealed envelopes? Well, lucky for you that you're reading this, because after this you'll know exactly what to do. All you have to do to re-open a sealed envelope without ripping it to pieces is to place it in a plastic bag and freeze it for one or two hours. After you take it out, immediately use a letter opener or knife to open the envelope. You can seal it back once it warms up and reaches room temperature again.
Gardening can be a very inexpensive habit if you go about it the right way. Saving seeds is one way. The next time you cut up a vegetable with seeds or find some seeds in your garden, don't throw them away, instead preserve them until the next growing season by storing them in your freezer. Make sure the seeds are thoroughly dry and placed in an airtight container to freeze though, or else they will rot. When you're ready to plant the seeds, take them out of the freezer and allow them to thaw completely first. Soon, you will have a thriving garden for all your efforts.
