How to raise the value of your apartment before selling!

In all of this, do not forget to decorate your house before inviting people to have a look. Lay down a nice rug on the floor, a bright painting perhaps on the wall and some greens for a nice fresh energy. Right decoration will go a long way in staging a perfect house intended to be sold. However be careful about not overdoing it. Just add small touches here and there. Too much of accessories, strong colors or too much stuff could make the apartment look claustrophobic; a definite a downer when it comes to selling the place.

When trying to stage the house prior to selling, think as a buyer. What would you look for in a house? Would you like it as good as new or a dark, dingy old place? Show off the best of what your apartment has to offer and highlight the strong aspects in every way. A little investment in terms of time and energy will help raise the value of your house to buyers, so go ahead and start staging.